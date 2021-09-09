ONE Championship upholds Denice Zamboanga's controversial loss

Denice Zamboanga's (L) loss to Korean Seo Hee Ham was upheld by the ONE Championship competition committee after formal review

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship has decided to uphold Denice Zamboanga's controversial split decision loss against Korea's Seo Hee Ham after a formal review.

Per a report by the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that nine out of 14 members of ONE's competition committee voted to stand by the result that drew mixed reactions from audiences.

Ham edged out Zamboanga in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in ONE Empower last Friday, where the winner gets to face Singapore's Angela Lee for the Women's atomweight strap.

Despite Zamboanga's insistence that she had done enough against the Korean in her fight, she was still unable to sway the committee to her favor after the review.

Sityodtong said he still believes the win should've been given to the Filipina though.

But of course, the MMA executive put trust in his committee.

"When I look at it objectively, I still believe Denice won. But I respect and can see how the judges scored it for Ham," Sidyodtong told SCMP.

"It went to the committee, and I was obviously wrong relative to the committee," he added.

There's some consolation to Zamboanga, however, as she is set to fight in an alternate bout for the grand prix.

She will face Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.