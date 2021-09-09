Alex Eala cuts Greek foe Laki down to size, enters US Open quarterfinals

Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala eked out a gritty three-set win over Greece's Michaela Laki on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time), to qualify for her first quarterfinal in Girls Singles at the US Open.

Faced with an early deficit after losing the opening set, Eala pulled out all the stops to fend off her 15th seeded foe, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Eala rode the momentum after a gritty 7-5 win in the second set in the third set decider where she escaped a comeback bid from the Greek player after leading early, 5-2.

It was no easy match for the 16-year-old, as she struggled early against Laki who was able to receive her services well.

The Filipina squandered an early 2-0 lead in the opening set then was forced to the wall with Laki winning five straight games.

While Eala was able to string two back-to-back game wins of her own, it wasn't enough as her opponent drew first blood.

In the second set, Eala had to fend off Laki's efforts to take a sweep when the latter tied the set, 5-5.

But Eala was able to hold her serve in the pivotal Game 11 to get some breathing room.

This helped her take the second set and enter the third set momentum on her side.

Eala will thus face the winner between Sebastianna Scilipoti and Sofia Costoulas whose Round of 16 match is ongoing at press time.

Meanwhile, in Girls Doubles, Eala plays again Wednesday afternoon (Thursday morning, Manila time) with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel.

They will clash with Laki and her Serbian partner Radka Zelnickova in the Round of 16.