Sports
                        
Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is set to reunite with their fans all over the Philippines as Cignal TV launches the first ever UAAP Varsity Channel.



A first-of-its-kind channel with 24/7-access to all things UAAP, the groundbreaking sports channel will be available on Cignal TV Ch. 263 (HD) and SatLite Ch. 55, and will be available for open viewing to all new and active subscribers until Oct. 15.



UAAP fans can also access the channel through Cignal Play.



The UAAP Varsity Channel will initially offer a rich archive of the best UAAP games from 20 years back giving non-stop basketball, volleyball, football, and cheerdance action, along with other UAAP events. The channel will also launch original magazine shows which will feature current athletes and some of the biggest UAAP legends.



“The UAAP Varsity Channel is Cignal’s answer to the clamor of countless UAAP fans for unlimited access to their favorite teams and players, and a chance to relive the best moments in UAAP history any time of the day across multiple platforms. With Cignal’s unrivaled reach, it is a chance for us to bring the brightest stars in collegiate sports to a much-wider audience and deliver our commitment to the UAAP to help grow the league and brand,” said Robert Galang, Cignal TV’s president and CEO.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

