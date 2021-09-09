








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
No love for Mama
                        

                           
Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
No love for Mama
Sean Gibbons
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mandatory challenger Jayson Mama endured a 12-day stay in Dubai as a requirement to enter the UK but when he arrived Tuesday to face IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards at the Copper Box Arena in London this weekend, the advice was the fight had been cancelled. It was like lightning struck twice as last year, the same thing happened to Mama who landed in South Africa to challenge then IBF titlist Moruti Mthalane only to be told the bout was scrapped.



Promoter Frank Warren’s event manager Andy Ayling broke the news to MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons in an email, saying Edwards sprained his ankle and is unable to fight. “Sunny has tried to train on it but it’s too swollen and he can’t put weight on it,” said Ayling. Mama’s manager JC Manangquil said the reason is doubtful. “This is weird,” said Manangquil who is with Gibbons, Mama, trainer Ronerex Dalut and assistant Jefti Tinamisan in London. “Maybe, he really hurt his ankle but it’s fight week and there’s no more hard training, no more sparring, only light workouts. Maybe, he can’t make weight. Maybe, tickets aren’t selling. Maybe, he’s scared of Jayson. Whatever it is, Edwards has to deal with Jayson, no matter what, unless he gives up the title.”



Manangquil said he’ll confer with Gibbons and Edwards’ representatives on how to proceed in a meeting today. “Jayson is angry and frustrated,” he said. “Since the Philippines is redlisted in the UK, we did our quarantine in Dubai. Jayson trained in the hotel gym in Dubai at night so there wouldn’t be any other people. We didn’t want to risk close contact. Twice, we went to a boxing gym to do light sparring with a Filipino featherweight in Dubai, KJ Natuplag. Imagine the time, sacrifice and money we spent to do quarantine in Dubai. Then, about five minutes after checking in at our London hotel, we were told the fight wouldn’t push through. Edwards can give medical reports but I don’t believe it. I think he just doesn’t want to fight because it’s too risky for him.”



A small consolation is Mama will be paid $10,000 for the trouble of making the trip to London. Gibbons said the IBF’s position is Edwards will fight nobody else but Mama. “The fight will be rescheduled,” he said. “We’ll sort everything out and Jayson’s team will get paid expenses. The fight will happen when it happens. If they’re playing games, if Edwards is overweight or if he really sprained his ankle, they’re not going around Jayson.”



Gibbons said Mama will be rewarded in the end. “Jayson did everything he was supposed to do in preparation for this fight,” he said. “Under these terrible COVID-19 conditions, he had to jump through hoops to get to England. Jayson is a man of faith and I know his trust in God will make things right and he will be IBF world champion one day soon.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IBF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
After back-to-back upsets over former US Open champs Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Fernandez proved her calibre against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chess players who will be caught cheating will be banned from playing in all online National Chess Federation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a long break, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is back in training with hopes of quickly making up for lost ground...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala dispatches Owensby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala dispatches Owensby


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala stamped her class over home bet Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the Round of 16 of the US Open juniors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The UAAP is set to reunite with their fans all over the Philippines as Cignal TV launches the first ever UAAP Varsity Ch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback this time as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Determined to make a difference
                              


                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez has led a youthful US Open charge by a group of teenagers whose time for Grand Slam glory might just have arrived.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcial saw it coming
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with