No love for Mama

MANILA, Philippines — Mandatory challenger Jayson Mama endured a 12-day stay in Dubai as a requirement to enter the UK but when he arrived Tuesday to face IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards at the Copper Box Arena in London this weekend, the advice was the fight had been cancelled. It was like lightning struck twice as last year, the same thing happened to Mama who landed in South Africa to challenge then IBF titlist Moruti Mthalane only to be told the bout was scrapped.

Promoter Frank Warren’s event manager Andy Ayling broke the news to MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons in an email, saying Edwards sprained his ankle and is unable to fight. “Sunny has tried to train on it but it’s too swollen and he can’t put weight on it,” said Ayling. Mama’s manager JC Manangquil said the reason is doubtful. “This is weird,” said Manangquil who is with Gibbons, Mama, trainer Ronerex Dalut and assistant Jefti Tinamisan in London. “Maybe, he really hurt his ankle but it’s fight week and there’s no more hard training, no more sparring, only light workouts. Maybe, he can’t make weight. Maybe, tickets aren’t selling. Maybe, he’s scared of Jayson. Whatever it is, Edwards has to deal with Jayson, no matter what, unless he gives up the title.”

Manangquil said he’ll confer with Gibbons and Edwards’ representatives on how to proceed in a meeting today. “Jayson is angry and frustrated,” he said. “Since the Philippines is redlisted in the UK, we did our quarantine in Dubai. Jayson trained in the hotel gym in Dubai at night so there wouldn’t be any other people. We didn’t want to risk close contact. Twice, we went to a boxing gym to do light sparring with a Filipino featherweight in Dubai, KJ Natuplag. Imagine the time, sacrifice and money we spent to do quarantine in Dubai. Then, about five minutes after checking in at our London hotel, we were told the fight wouldn’t push through. Edwards can give medical reports but I don’t believe it. I think he just doesn’t want to fight because it’s too risky for him.”

A small consolation is Mama will be paid $10,000 for the trouble of making the trip to London. Gibbons said the IBF’s position is Edwards will fight nobody else but Mama. “The fight will be rescheduled,” he said. “We’ll sort everything out and Jayson’s team will get paid expenses. The fight will happen when it happens. If they’re playing games, if Edwards is overweight or if he really sprained his ankle, they’re not going around Jayson.”

Gibbons said Mama will be rewarded in the end. “Jayson did everything he was supposed to do in preparation for this fight,” he said. “Under these terrible COVID-19 conditions, he had to jump through hoops to get to England. Jayson is a man of faith and I know his trust in God will make things right and he will be IBF world champion one day soon.”