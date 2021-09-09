Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT

The Hotshots fought back from 16 points down in regulation and three down in the first extension before eventually finishing off the Road Warriors in a frantic finish at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym for their sixth win in eight outings.

MANILA, Philippines — It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback this time as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to seize solo second in the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga yesterday.

The Hotshots fought back from 16 points down in regulation and three down in the first extension before eventually finishing off the Road Warriors in a frantic finish at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym for their sixth win in eight outings.

Ian Sangalang fired six points in the second extra time to seal the come-from-behind triumph, which somehow washed away Magnolia’s horrendous meltdown against Meralco a week ago. The Hotshots squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in that 94-95 heartbreaker to the Bolts.

In the second game, San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless TNT, 83-67, for a 4-2 card. The Tropang Giga fell to 6-1 but stayed on top of the heap.

Later, Barangay Ginebra (3-3), another victim of giant-killer Terrafirma last week, likewise regained traction via an 83-77 dispatching of Rain or Shine (4-4).

“It’s all grit and determination. We were down by 17 in the third quarter but we stayed composed and with our determination and hustle, unti-unti naibaba ang lamang,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“I’m proud of this group; they don’t give up. Yung talo namin (last week) sa Meralco, bawing-bawi dito sa ginawa namin,” added the coach as his crew got back on track after the 76-83 defeat to TNT last Friday.