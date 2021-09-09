








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT
The Hotshots fought back from 16 points down in regulation and three down in the first extension before eventually finishing off the Road Warriors in a frantic finish at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym for their sixth win in eight outings.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback this time as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to seize solo second in the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga yesterday.



The Hotshots fought back from 16 points down in regulation and three down in the first extension before eventually finishing off the Road Warriors in a frantic finish at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym for their sixth win in eight outings.



Ian Sangalang fired six points in the second extra time to seal the come-from-behind triumph, which somehow washed away Magnolia’s horrendous meltdown against Meralco a week ago. The Hotshots squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in that 94-95 heartbreaker to the Bolts.



In the second game, San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless TNT, 83-67, for a 4-2 card.  The Tropang Giga fell to 6-1 but stayed on top of the heap.



Later, Barangay Ginebra (3-3), another victim of giant-killer Terrafirma last week, likewise regained traction via an 83-77 dispatching of Rain or Shine (4-4).



“It’s all grit and determination. We were down by 17 in the third quarter but we stayed composed and with our determination and hustle, unti-unti naibaba ang lamang,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.



“I’m proud of this group; they don’t give up. Yung talo namin (last week) sa Meralco, bawing-bawi dito sa ginawa namin,” added the coach as his crew got back on track after the 76-83 defeat to TNT last Friday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
After back-to-back upsets over former US Open champs Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Fernandez proved her calibre against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chess players who will be caught cheating will be banned from playing in all online National Chess Federation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a long break, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is back in training with hopes of quickly making up for lost ground...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala dispatches Owensby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala dispatches Owensby


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala stamped her class over home bet Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the Round of 16 of the US Open juniors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cignal launches UAAP Varsity Channel


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The UAAP is set to reunite with their fans all over the Philippines as Cignal TV launches the first ever UAAP Varsity Ch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No love for Mama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No love for Mama


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mandatory challenger Jayson Mama endured a 12-day stay in Dubai as a requirement to enter the UK but when he arrived Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Determined to make a difference
                              


                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez has led a youthful US Open charge by a group of teenagers whose time for Grand Slam glory might just have arrived.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcial saw it coming
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with