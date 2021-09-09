








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Determined to make a difference
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Leylah leading hot charge of youth brigade



MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez has led a youthful US Open charge by a group of teenagers whose time for Grand Slam glory might just have arrived.



Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, defeated Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the US Open semifinals after earlier shockers over defending champion Naomi Osaka and 16th seed Angelique Kerber.



Combined with last-eight runs by 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu and 55th-ranked Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the US Open is a coming out party for what could be the next generation of stars.



“I think we’re all just super hungry to make a difference in the tennis world,” Fernandez said. “I’ve known a few of them from the junior tours.



“We’ve always talked about and joked around that we’re going to be on the big stage together. I’m just glad we’re doing such great jobs and doing just that.”



Alcaraz dispatched Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Raducanu hasn’t dropped a set after making her Slam debut with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon.



“We want to make a difference. We want to make an impact in tennis. This tournament just proves how well we’re adapting to everything,” Fernandez said.



Meanwhile, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, chasing his first Slam title, eliminated 117th-ranked Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.



Medvedev moved one victory from a possible championship match against history-chasing Novak Djokovic.     


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

