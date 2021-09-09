Marcial saw it coming

When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. COVID-19 cases remained on the rise and Marcial didn’t want to risk exposing the teams out of their semi-bubble. Sure enough, the other day, NCR Plus was reclassified under MECQ. Imagine if the PBA did a knee-jerk reaction to transport the teams back to Manila after the initial GCQ announcement. It would’ve been a major undertaking for nothing.

“Kailangan pag-aralan muna natin ng mabuti ang sitwasyon bago tayo mag desisyon na bumalik sa NCR at humingi ng approval sa PBA Board,” said Marcial. “Huwag tayo magmadali kasi ibang klase itong virus variant ngayon. Wala pa itong variant noong nag-bubble tayo sa Clark.” Marcial said things are different now and even pointed to cases that arose during the recent Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite extremely strict safety protocols.

Since the PBA resumed the Philippine Cup early this month, there have been some positive results causing postponement of a few games. RT-PCR tests are administered every Monday and teams, officials and crew take antigen swabs each game day to make sure of high health standards at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor. So far, the situation isn’t alarming and the PBA is still able to deal with adjusting schedules.

Marcial said the estimate is to finish the Philippine Cup eliminations by the third week of this month. There may be two or three game days added to the schedule to cover for postponements. He said the conference is to continue in Bacolor up to Sept. 30 after which a reevaluation will be made. “Tingnan muna natin,” he said. “May projections na tataas pa ang mga cases but baka by the end of the month, bababa na dahil sa impact ng lockdowns. Posible ang first phase ng ating playoffs, ang quarterfinals, Bacolor.” If NCR Plus is back to GCQ without heightened restrictions, the PBA may stage the semifinals and finals in Pasig next month.

Marcial said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos himself has cautioned everyone to be on their guard. “Ang guidelines ni chairman ay walang close contact at closed venues kaya no games sa NCR for the meantime,” he said. “Kailangan conscious tayo sa safety measures. Ang mga coaches, dapat naka-face mask palagi at huwag ibababa maski na sa practice.” Once the games are back in Pasig, the PBA will kick off its inaugural 3x3 season.