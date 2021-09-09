








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Marcial saw it coming
                        

                           
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. COVID-19 cases remained on the rise and Marcial didn’t want to risk exposing the teams out of their semi-bubble. Sure enough, the other day, NCR Plus was reclassified under MECQ. Imagine if the PBA did a knee-jerk reaction to transport the teams back to Manila after the initial GCQ announcement. It would’ve been a major undertaking for nothing.



“Kailangan pag-aralan muna natin ng mabuti ang sitwasyon bago tayo mag desisyon na bumalik sa NCR at humingi ng approval sa PBA Board,” said Marcial. “Huwag tayo magmadali kasi ibang klase itong virus variant ngayon. Wala pa itong variant noong nag-bubble tayo sa Clark.” Marcial said things are different now and even pointed to cases that arose during the recent Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite extremely strict safety protocols.



Since the PBA resumed the Philippine Cup early this month, there have been some positive results causing postponement of a few games. RT-PCR tests are administered every Monday and teams, officials and crew take antigen swabs each game day to make sure of high health standards at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor. So far, the situation isn’t alarming and the PBA is still able to deal with adjusting schedules.



Marcial said the estimate is to finish the Philippine Cup eliminations by the third week of this month. There may be two or three game days added to the schedule to cover for postponements. He said the conference is to continue in Bacolor up to Sept. 30 after which a reevaluation will be made. “Tingnan muna natin,” he said. “May projections na tataas pa ang mga cases but baka by the end of the month, bababa na dahil sa impact ng lockdowns. Posible ang first phase ng ating playoffs, ang quarterfinals, Bacolor.” If NCR Plus is back to GCQ without heightened restrictions, the PBA may stage the semifinals and finals in Pasig next month.



Marcial said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos himself has cautioned everyone to be on their guard. “Ang guidelines ni chairman ay walang close contact at closed venues kaya no games sa NCR for the meantime,” he said. “Kailangan conscious tayo sa safety measures. Ang mga coaches, dapat naka-face mask palagi at huwag ibababa maski na sa practice.” Once the games are back in Pasig, the PBA will kick off its inaugural 3x3 season.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts World No. 5 Svitolina, enters US Open semis


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
After back-to-back upsets over former US Open champs Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Fernandez proved her calibre against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chess players who will be caught cheating will be banned from playing in all online National Chess Federation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a long break, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is back in training with hopes of quickly making up for lost ground...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Determined to make a difference
                              


                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez has led a youthful US Open charge by a group of teenagers whose time for Grand Slam glory might just have arrived.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcial saw it coming
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Confidence comes even as Pacio will be facing rival Yosuke Saruta in his first taste of action since early 2020.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mark Magsayo fulfilled a dream he had long chased — fighting in the same card as Filipino boxing legend Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her first step to F1 will come in October when she races in the 2021 FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars program.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with