Eala shrugs off slow start to beat American foe in US Open

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala moved on to the Round of 16 in the US Open Girl's Singles after ousting home bet Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, in New York on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Eala, who had a bye in the first round, bucked sluggish starts against the American in both sets where she went down 0-2 early.

In the first set, the 16-year-old shifted momentum to her side when she broke Owensby's serve in the seventh game that gave Eala her first taste of the lead in the match, 4-3.

She would then string two wins more to take the opening set against the World No. 315.

Eala would then fall 0-2 against Owensby again in the second set, though.

But the World No. 2 would gain her bearings and won six of the next seven games to finish the sweep of the home bet.

She thus faces Michaela Laki of Greece in the Round of 16.

Laki won against USA's Elizabeth Coleman, 6-0, 6-4, in the second round.

Meanwhile in Doubles, Eala and partner Hanne Vandewinkel await the winner of the first round matchup between the duo of Laki and Radka Zelnickova and USA's Tatum Evans and Ameila Honer.

Eala and Vandewinkel also had a bye in the first round as they are seeded sixth in the tournament.