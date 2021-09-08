Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predatorâ€™s second Predacast Masterclass

Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator’s second Predacast Masterclass

As the digital age comes full blast, industry pioneer Predator aims to strengthen esports and gaming in the years to come by assembling its elite group of ambassadors and industry experts to share valuable experiences and knowledge so that the next generation may live on.

MANILA, Philippines — Top content creators CongTV, Alodia Gosiengfiao and TNC Predator are just some of Predator Masters who are sharing their knowledge on vlogging, streaming, casting, DOTA 2 and Valorant on this year’s Predecast Masterclass that kicked off last September 6.

“Gaming flows in Predator’s bloodstream; it is in our hands to build this community for the generations to come and no global crisis will make us falter in this goal. That is the very reason why we are bringing Predacast Masterclass for the second time—to provide tools and avenues for future esports stars to sharpen their skills and learn from the best of the best,” Predator Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim said.

Predacast Masterclass is a series of online workshops with 14 episodes tackling the ever-growing industry of vlogging, streaming and casting. There are also episodes focusing on today’s hottest esports games, DOTA 2 and Valorant.

With five disciplines of discussion, the masterclass for vlogging will headline YouTube sensations Cong, Boss Keng and Yow. The trio will give tips on how to find your vlogging niche, basic gears for vloggers, shooting techniques, basic editing, vlog promotions, the hustle and the stance of being a content creator, as well as handling constructive criticism.

One of the most progressive industries you can find online is streaming. Who better to hear from than today’s most sought-after streamers, Alodia Gosiengfiao and Een Mercado? They will tackle topics such as setting up streaming equipment and software, building your own brand, increasing your followers and strategies on interacting with your fans in-stream.

Onto the profession of casting, KuyaNic, Kuya D, Lon and Alo will have two episodes about kickstarting your career as a caster, setting up your casting equipment, identifying what type of caster you are and how to improve your craft.

Fresh from their APAC Predator League 2020/21 win, TNC Predator will have five special episodes about DOTA 2 with tips on how you can play like a pro during the early, mid and late stages of your game. They have a lot in store for their workshops including map control and vision, pushing a tower, when to smoke, proper team fights and late-game itemizations!

Another popular game today is Valorant. Professional players, Burg and Papichulo, will lead a masterclass about efficient ways to boost your gameplay. Discussions include entry fragging, effective site re-take, tips on one-way shots, map callouts, team composition and game strategies.

As a treat for the loyal fans, Predator is giving away a free Predator Gaming Chair for every purchase of participating Predator laptop available on Acer PH Online Store, Predator Concept Stores and authorized resellers.

It doesn’t stop there! One lucky winner per masterclass will also get a chance to have a one-on-one workshop with the Predacast masters.

Just share the episode stream on your Facebook page and tag Predator Gaming with the official hashtags. Make sure your account is public. Create a 15- to 30-second video of yourself sharing your takeaways from your chosen masterclass and post it on your profile with the hashtags and tag Predator Gaming.

Winners will also get Predator merch or even a Predator laptop!

To tune in to this year’s Predacast Masterclasses, go to the Predator Gaming FB Page and enable your notifications to get first dibs on the latest updates for Predacast.