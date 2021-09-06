








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Obiena falls short of new national record, cops silver in Poland tourney
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 2:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Obiena falls short of new national record, cops silver in Poland tourney
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Thys / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena tried and failed to set a new national record and settled for a silver-medal finish in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2021 in Chorzow, Poland Sunday.



The 25-year-old World No. 5 attempted to eclipse the 5.91-meter national mark he set in the Paris Diamond League where he also copped a silver late last month and went for 5.92m.



But missed out on both tries.



The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist first attempted a 5.86m, which would have put him in gold medal contention had he completed it.



Instead, Obiena shared the silver with American KC Lightfoot after the two cleared 5.80m.



Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the US took the mint with a 5.86m.



The recent effort was an improvement to a dismal effort in the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium where he wound up 10th with 5.65m a few days back.



Obiena is also scheduled to see action in the Weltklasse Wanda Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland slated Wednesday and Thursday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

