Appeal readied for Filipino chessers' disqualification in Online Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines – The National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) will appeal the International Chess Federation (FIDE)’s decision disqualifying the Filipinos from the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad after one of its players was found to have allegedly violated rules on fair play.

The 12-member Philippine team finished second in Division 2 behind Indonesia with both ending up with 16 match points in nine rounds.

It would have still finished with 16 points, made it to the top three and qualified to the Top Division even if the 3.5-point score of the player in question was already deducted.

But FIDE decided to punish the whole team instead, allowing Shenzen, China to move from third to second with 13 and Australia claiming the final spot despite winding up with just 10 points.

“We will appeal it, dapat hindi nilahat dahil hindi gusto ng team ito,” said National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) chief operating officer (CEO) and delegation head Jayson Gonzales. “Ang rule pag nakita player o players, forfeited lahat game nya at disqualified.

“The FIDE may opt to disqualify the whole team according to the rules, hindi automatic. It's an unfair and unjust decision,” he added.

Gonzales did not contest the decision to forfeit the games of the unnamed player, who has now been disqualified from participating in all NCFP-sanctioned online tournaments.

“Disqualified sya sa NCFP online tournaments pero pwede pa siya sumali sa over-the-board tournaments ng NCFP,” said Gonzales.

International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia, the team’s best scorer with six points out of eight games, voiced his exasperation via Facebook.

“Iyakan time po ang team Philippines. Unfortunately, na disqualified kami kasi may teammate na nahuling gumawa po ng kasamaan,” said Garcia. “Sayang muntik na namin makalaban si (Vishwanathan) Anand, (Shakhriyar) Mamedyarov at (Teimour) Radjabov, sayang ang experience, pinaghirapan.

“Sorry po sa lahat ng aming supporters, ginawa po naming ang lahat n gaming makakaya. Honesty is the best policy,” he added.