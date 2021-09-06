








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fil-Canadian Fernandez enters US Open quarterfinal
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 9:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Canadian Fernandez enters US Open quarterfinal
Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates match point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Seven at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2021 in New York City.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Cinderella run for Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez continues at the US Open as she reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).



After ousting defending champion Naomi Osaka, Fernandez pulled off another upset, this time over 2016 US Open champ Angelique Kerber at the Round of 16, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.



The Canada-born Fernandez, who has Ecuadorian and Filipino roots, came back from a set down against the 16th-seeded Kerber on the eve of her 19th birthday.



With her back against the wall, the teen eked out the gutsy second set win in extended fashion, 7-6(5).



This seemed to shift the momentum to the Fil-Canadian’s side as it was all her in the winner-take-all third set, 6-2.



Fernandez will thus face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, who beat Simona Halep in the Round of 16, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TENNIS
                                                      US OPEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The second generation basketball star moved to the US earlier this year to pursue a pro career abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disputed Zamboanga-Ham fight under 'formal review', says ONE Championship CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Disputed Zamboanga-Ham fight under 'formal review', says ONE Championship CEO


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sityodtong's update came a day after Zamboanga told Philstar.com that she would be submitting an official appeal to the Singapore...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It’s rare for a late draft pick (the fourth, fifth or even sixth round) to latch on to a club. If ever, they come in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma makes it three in a row at expense of listless Blackwater
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma makes it three in a row at expense of listless Blackwater


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though the Bossing were able to shackle Juami Tiongson after back-to-back career games, the whole Dyip squad stepped up with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cantlay edges Rahm for US Tour Championship, $15M playoff payout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cantlay edges Rahm for US Tour Championship, $15M playoff payout


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Patrick Cantlay held off top-ranked Jon Rahm to win the US PGA Tour Championship Sunday (Monday, Manila time) and claim the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila Chooks 10th out of 12
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks TM crashed out of contention in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters, absorbing back-to-back losses in the group phase against powerhouse squads Antwerp of Belgium and Edmonton of Canada ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ONE wins with the women
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ONE Championship scored big with mixed martial arts fans Friday night with their event fittingly entitled “ONE: Empower” held in Singapore, the first known high-profile all-female combat card.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic inches closer to Slam; Barty crashes out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic inches closer to Slam; Barty crashes out


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic moved within four matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine karateka Tsukii wins gold in Cairo tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine karateka Tsukii wins gold in Cairo tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
En route to the gold medal match, Tsukii went undefeated in three matches during pool play.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with