Fil-Canadian Fernandez enters US Open quarterfinal

Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates match point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Seven at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cinderella run for Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez continues at the US Open as she reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

After ousting defending champion Naomi Osaka, Fernandez pulled off another upset, this time over 2016 US Open champ Angelique Kerber at the Round of 16, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

The Canada-born Fernandez, who has Ecuadorian and Filipino roots, came back from a set down against the 16th-seeded Kerber on the eve of her 19th birthday.

With her back against the wall, the teen eked out the gutsy second set win in extended fashion, 7-6(5).

This seemed to shift the momentum to the Fil-Canadian’s side as it was all her in the winner-take-all third set, 6-2.

Fernandez will thus face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, who beat Simona Halep in the Round of 16, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).