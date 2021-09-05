








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Philippine karateka Tsukii wins gold in Cairo tiff
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 5, 2021 | 10:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine karateka Tsukii wins gold in Cairo tiff
Junna Tsukii
Facebook / Junna Tsukii
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii has struck gold in the Karate1 Premier League in Cairo, Egypt.



Winning all her five bouts, Tsukii secured the first place finish after beating home bet, Rashee Areeg, 2-1, in the -50kg division kumite final on Sunday.



Tsukii and Areeg were neck-and-neck until the final seconds of the gold medal match.



But the 29-year-old would land a "Yuko" — a punch to the head or the body of an opponent — to take the 2-1 lead with six seconds left on the clock.



Her opponent would ask for a review of the call via Video Assistant Referee (VAR) with the replay affirming the point awarded.



This proved to be the finishing blow against Areeg as she was unable to score in the final moments of the match.



En route to the gold medal match, Tsukii went undefeated in three matches during pool play.



In the semifinal, she beat another home bet and former junior world champion Reen Ahmed Saleema.



This is Tsukii's second gold at the Karate Premier League, winning her first gold in Lisbon, Portugal in May this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JUNNA TSUKII
                                                      KARATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The second generation basketball star moved to the US earlier this year to pursue a pro career abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Terrafirma makes it three in a row at expense of listless Blackwater
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Terrafirma makes it three in a row at expense of listless Blackwater


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though the Bossing were able to shackle Juami Tiongson after back-to-back career games, the whole Dyip squad stepped up with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine chessers move to top division in FIDE Online Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine chessers move to top division in FIDE Online Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a better finish for the country after getting stranded in Division 2 and missed the cut last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It’s rare for a late draft pick (the fourth, fifth or even sixth round) to latch on to a club. If ever, they come in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Spartan Philippines organizes pro team for int'l Obstacle Course Racing tiffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spartan Philippines organizes pro team for int'l Obstacle Course Racing tiffs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In collaboration with the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), Spartan Philippines rounded up some of the country's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
World number one Djokovic defeated Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, taking his 17th consecutive victory over the Japanese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks gallant stand not enough, bows out of Montreal tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks gallant stand not enough, bows out of Montreal tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks finished the tiff in joint-10th place among 12 teams with USA's Omaha with identical 0-2 slates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks debuts vs Antwerp
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks debuts vs Antwerp


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks TM seeks to pull the rug from under heavy favorites Antwerp of Belgium and Edmonton of Canada at the start of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez never stopped believing she could beat Naomi Osaka, not even when the four-time Grand Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with