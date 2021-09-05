








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Disputed Zamboanga-Ham fight under 'formal review', says ONE Championship CEO
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 5, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Disputed Zamboanga-Ham fight under 'formal review', says ONE Championship CEO
The controversial fight between Denice Zamboanga (L) and Seo Hee Ham (R) is under formal review by ONE Championship
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After its controversial ending, the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal bout between Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham is under review by the promotion's Competition Committee.



This was the announcement from ONE Championship CEO himself Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday.








Sityodtong's update came a day after Zamboanga told Philstar.com that she would be submitting an official appeal to the Singapore promotion.



The ONE: Empower bout that gave a split decision win to Ham drew criticism online after many fans felt that Zamboanga had done enough to get the nod of the judges last Friday.



The Filipina was able to utilize her grappling against Ham, who was known more as a striker.



Zamboanga even scored a couple of takedowns while clamping down on the Korean's offense in the fight.



It came as a surprise then to Zamboanga, and her supporters, that the decision was given to Ham.



Zamboanga is the top ranked contender in the ONE women's atomweight division.



A shot at the world title currently held by Angela Lee is at stake in the Grand Prix.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
