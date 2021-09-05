








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Philippine chessers move to top division in FIDE Online Olympiad
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 5, 2021 | 1:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine chessers move to top division in FIDE Online Olympiad
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Darwin Laylo smashed fellow Grandmaster Bin-Sattar Reefat in just 29 moves of a Queen’s Indian Defense to help lift the Philippines to a 5-5-.5 demolition of Bangladesh and straight to the top division in the 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Saturday.



Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Michael Concio, Jr., Ma. Elayza Villa and Jersey Marticio accounted for the other wins with IM Paulo Bersamina splitting the point with GM Ziaur Rahman as the Filipinos finished tied for first with the Indonesians in Pool A with 16 match points.



But the Filipinos wound up as No. 2 in the group after ending up with a lower tiebreak, 39.5-40.5.



Shenzhen, China took the third and last slot with 13 points.



It was a better finish for the country after getting stranded in Division 2 and missed the cut last year.



The Filipinos, along with 14 other Division 2 qualifiers, thus advanced to the Top Division where the top 25 countries in the world based on rankings await.



It set from Wednesday to Friday.



The Philippines overpowered Kyrgyzstan, 6-0, in the seventh round and Shenzen-China, 4-2, in the eighth.



WGM Janelle Mae Frayna starred in that win over the Chinese after pulling the rug from under GM Zhao Xue, the highest woman chesser in the division with a rating of 2442, in 53-move masterpiece of an English duel.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The second generation basketball star moved to the US earlier this year to pursue a pro career abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez never stopped believing she could beat Naomi Osaka, not even when the four-time Grand Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The tennister, who represents Canada but has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, thus enters the fourth round where she battles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s rare for a late draft pick (the fourth, fifth or even sixth round) to latch on to a club. If ever, they come in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Spartan Philippines organizes pro team for int'l Obstacle Course Racing tiffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spartan Philippines organizes pro team for int'l Obstacle Course Racing tiffs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In collaboration with the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), Spartan Philippines rounded up some of the country's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA postpones Meralco-Ginebra game due to health and safety protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA postpones Meralco-Ginebra game due to health and safety protocols


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The league's supposed triple-header to end the week was slashed to just two games with the game between the Bolts and Gin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caster: College league 'perfect avenue' for esports aspirants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caster: College league 'perfect avenue' for esports aspirants


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto recently went on the record to laud the latest esports venture as a gateway for elite esports athletes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SBP pushing to let Jordan Clarkson play for Gilas as local
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SBP pushing to let Jordan Clarkson play for Gilas as local


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had once suited up for Gilas in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the Nationals finished in 5th place.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
World number one Djokovic defeated Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, taking his 17th consecutive victory over the Japanese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with