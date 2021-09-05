PBA postpones Meralco-Ginebra game due to health and safety protocols

Meralco Head Coach Norman Black and his wards will not be seeing action on Sunday after their game against the Barangay Ginebra was postponed

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has postponed its second game since restarting the PBA Philippine Cup, with the clash between the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra set Sunday called off.

The league's supposed triple-header to end the week was slashed to just two games with the game between the Bolts and Gin Kings to be rescheduled due to "health and safety protocols".

Games between Terrafirma Dyip and Blackwater Bossing, and the Magnolia Hotshots and TNT Tropang Giga, will push through.

The clash between the Hotshots and the Tropang Giga, initially slated at 7:00 p.m., will replace the schedule of Meralco and Ginebra and will tip off at 4:35 p.m.

Terrafirma and Blackwater remain unchanged with a 2:00 p.m. start.

On Saturday, the game between the San Miguel Beermen and the Alaska Aces was also postponed and will be moved to a later date.