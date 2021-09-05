








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
SBP pushing to let Jordan Clarkson play for Gilas as local
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 5, 2021 | 10:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
SBP pushing to let Jordan Clarkson play for Gilas as local
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play in Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 2, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
ALEX GOODLETT  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas isn't letting up in their bid to get NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson to play for the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.



This as they continue to campaign for the Jazz guard's FIBA eligibility to play for the national team as a local player given his Filipino roots.





"We continue to press it," said SBP President Al Panlilio during Noli Eala's Power & Play.



Clarkson had once suited up for Gilas in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the Nationals finished in 5th place.



But he hasn't been able to play in a FIBA-sanctioned event, as the federation has more stringent rules that require players with dual citizenships to have passports of the team they want to represent before the age of 16.



Panlilio says they have seen situations where the contentious rule wasn't followed, though, and they want to use that to aid their case for Clarkson



"We have gotten some info na may passports na nakuha beyond 16 years old and we want to understand what happened there. We're looking at other situations that might aid us," Panlilio said.



One of these situations is the status of Indonesian-American Brandon Jawato who was given local status by FIBA last year to play for the Timnas.



Also on the SBP's radar to get to play as a local in FIBA are Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle.



"At the end of the day, these guys are Filipinos so we just have to continue to push our justification to FIBA," said Panlilio.



As for Clarkson, the Utah Jazz guard had previously expressed his desire to don the Gilas jersey anew back in April.



"That's definitely something I want to do," said Clarkson of playing for Gilas again.



"I'm gonna go and put that Gilas jersey back on and go win us something," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The second generation basketball star moved to the US earlier this year to pursue a pro career abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez ousts osaka fil-canadian progresses in US open


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez never stopped believing she could beat Naomi Osaka, not even when the four-time Grand Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s rare for a late draft pick (the fourth, fifth or even sixth round) to latch on to a club. If ever, they come in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy chessers keep 2nd spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy chessers keep 2nd spot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Grandmaster Darwin Laylo outlasted FIDE Master Killian Delaney in 48 moves of an English Opening to power the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic moves on at US Open as top-ranked Barty ousted


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
World number one Djokovic defeated Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, taking his 17th consecutive victory over the Japanese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks gallant stand not enough, bows out of Montreal tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks gallant stand not enough, bows out of Montreal tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks finished the tiff in joint-10th place among 12 teams with USA's Omaha with identical 0-2 slates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Exclusive hub for Para team pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Exclusive hub for Para team pushed


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Para team needs sports facilities exclusively for its use for it to be successful in the international fr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buntan triumphant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buntan triumphant


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am Jackie Buntan came through with an impressive performance to make up for the heartbreaking defeat by Denise Zamboanga...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena 10th in Brussels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena 10th in Brussels


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena couldn’t sustain his strong effort in the Paris edition of the Diamond League more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with