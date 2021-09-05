Kobe Paras goes pro in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras joins the growing list of Filipinos playing in the Japan B. League after signing a contract with the Niigita Albirex.

The team announced Paras' signing Sunday morning for the 2021-22 B. League season set to unfurl on October.

"I'm very excited. I'm so grateful for my team — Niigata Albirex, for taking a chance on me," said Paras.

The second-generation basketball star moved to the US earlier this year to pursue a pro career abroad.

He played one year of collegiate basketball with the UP Fighting Maroons where he helped them to the Final Four and a third-place finish.

Paras thus joins his former UP teammates Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, and Kemark Carino as Filipino reinforcements in the Japanese league.

The Niigata Albirex play in the first division of the B. League and in the same conference as Thirdy's San-En Neo Phoenix.

In the 2020-21 season, Niigata finished 17th in the standings with a 16-38 win-loss slate.