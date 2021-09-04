








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Philippines maintains second spot in FIDE Online Olympiad
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 2:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines maintains second spot in FIDE Online Olympiad
Darwin Laylo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster Darwin Laylo outlasted FIDE Master Killian Delaney in 48 moves of an English Opening to power the Philippines to a 5-1 win over Ireland Friday and stay at second after six rounds in Pool A action in Division 2 of the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad.



International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, FM Alekhine Nouri and Jersey Marticio also provided the wins to help the Filipinos at No. 2 with 10 match points, or just a point off the pace-setting Indonesians, who trounced the Aussies, 5-1.



WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda fell to WIM Trisha Kanyamarala for the Philippines’ lone defeat.



The Filipinos zoomed to the top following a fourth-round 4-2 win over the Singaporeans while the Indonesians were held to a 3-3 standoff by the Bangladeshi.



But the Philippines was dislodged from the top spot shortly after a 1.5-4.5 setback to Indonesia in the next round.



The team, which has GM Eugene Torre as coach and GM Jayson Gonzales as delegation head, hopes to keep its place in the top three as it squares off Kyrgyzstan, Shenzen-China and Bangladesh in the final three rounds.



The top three finishers will then advance to the four-pool Top Division where the top two move on to the two-set quarterfinals. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tennister, who represents Canada but has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, thus enters the fourth round where she battles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach declines comment on Justin tirade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach declines comment on Justin tirade


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a brewing split between Freddie Roach and Justin Fortune in the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s recent loss to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is still pondering his ring plans post-Yordenis Ugas even as the fighting senator contemplates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a bout that saw Zamboanga control the pace with her grappling against the striker Ham, the 25-year-old was adamant that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late draft picks Zamar, Galanza living PBA dream


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It’s rare for a late draft pick (the fourth, fifth or even sixth round) to latch on to a club. If ever, they come in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parlaympic Committee calls for exclusive training facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parlaympic Committee calls for exclusive training facility


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Barredo echoed the sentiment of national para coaches Joel Deriada (athletics) and Tony Ong (swimming) calling for government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tiongson deflects credit to coach, offseason work after career games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tiongson deflects credit to coach, offseason work after career games


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Juami Tiongson has stringed the best performances of his career in back-to-back games in wins against powerhouses team in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss to Fil-Canadian
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss to Fil-Canadian


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, wiping away tears after a stunning US Open upset loss on Friday, said she will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spartan Race returns in the Philippines after COVID-19 hiatus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spartan Race returns in the Philippines after COVID-19 hiatus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catering to fitness buffs eager to hit the course in nearly two years, Spartan has four events lined up starting at the end...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with