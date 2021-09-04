








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 11:59am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific
Sim racers will get the chance to compete in a new eSports challenge after Porsche Japan, Porsche Asia-Pacific, Porsche Korea and Porsche Taiwan teamed up to launch the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific.
Porsche Newsroom
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Racing fans are in for a treat as Porsche announced the launch of its new esports tournament, the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific. 



This tournament will feature racers from 11 countries, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines where they will be pitted against each other in search of the first Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific champion.



The Asia Pacific tiff will be the car brand's fourth esports tournament following the success of previous competitions like the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan, the Porsche Sprint Challenge Japan, and the Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup held between 2019 and 2020.



To enter, racers select Sport Mode in the Gran Turismo Sport game and choose the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific 2021 event. 



There are five scheduled elimination rounds with courses changing each day.



Featured circuits in the qualifying races include the Le Mans, the Fuji Speedway, the Mount Panorama Circuit and the Goodwood Motor Circuit.



The first elimination round is scheduled on September 5.



The top five racers from the four regions (i.e. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific) will make it through to the next round.



Besides the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific crown, the winner will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to Japan with a visit to the new Porsche Experience Centre Tokyo.



For more information on the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific, check out Porshe Philippines' Facebook page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      RACING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach declines comment on Justin tirade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach declines comment on Justin tirade


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a brewing split between Freddie Roach and Justin Fortune in the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s recent loss to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is still pondering his ring plans post-Yordenis Ugas even as the fighting senator contemplates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines routed Taipei, Australia and Lebanon to zoom to a share of the lead after three rounds in Division 2’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dyip on a roll, humble Kings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dyip on a roll, humble Kings


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hot-shooting Juami Tiongson and Terrafirma proved they’re a legit threat as they claimed the scalp of another heavyweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
De La Hoya indicated he hoped to reschedule his return to the ring for later this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a bout that saw Zamboanga control the pace with her grappling against the striker Ham, the 25-year-old was adamant that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
To the heartbreak of Filipino esports fans, the "BRENLIN" dream has been shutdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tennister, who represents Canada but has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, thus enters the fourth round where she battles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
World record holder Armand Duplantis once again ruled the competition with 6.05m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with