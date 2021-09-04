Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific

Sim racers will get the chance to compete in a new eSports challenge after Porsche Japan, Porsche Asia-Pacific, Porsche Korea and Porsche Taiwan teamed up to launch the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific.

MANILA, Philippines — Racing fans are in for a treat as Porsche announced the launch of its new esports tournament, the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific.

This tournament will feature racers from 11 countries, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines where they will be pitted against each other in search of the first Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific champion.

The Asia Pacific tiff will be the car brand's fourth esports tournament following the success of previous competitions like the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan, the Porsche Sprint Challenge Japan, and the Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup held between 2019 and 2020.

To enter, racers select Sport Mode in the Gran Turismo Sport game and choose the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific 2021 event.

There are five scheduled elimination rounds with courses changing each day.

Featured circuits in the qualifying races include the Le Mans, the Fuji Speedway, the Mount Panorama Circuit and the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The first elimination round is scheduled on September 5.

The top five racers from the four regions (i.e. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific) will make it through to the next round.

Besides the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific crown, the winner will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to Japan with a visit to the new Porsche Experience Centre Tokyo.

For more information on the Porsche Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific, check out Porshe Philippines' Facebook page.