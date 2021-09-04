Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning her 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles third round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Canadian tennister Leylah Fernandez has scored the biggest win of her career on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

In the third round of the US Open, the 18-year-old dethroned defending champion Naomi Osaka in a three-set thriller, 6-7, 7-6(2), 6-4.

The tennister, who represents Canada but has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, thus enters the fourth round where she battles another US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

En route to the third round, Fernandez disposed of Serbian Ana Konjuh, 7-6(3), 6-2, and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, 7-5, 7-5.

Fernandez has one WTA title which she clinche in the Monterrey Open in Mexico back in March.

Currently, Fernandez is ranked World No. 73. Her career high at 66th which she achieved in June.