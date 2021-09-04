Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Olympian EJ Obiena faltered with a 10th place finish among 12 competitors in the Wanda Diamond League Brussels Leg on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

After his second-place finish in the previous leg in Paris, Obiena sputtered with just 5.65m clearance, a far cry from his 5.91m personal best.

However, it proved to be enough as it cemented Obiena's place in the Wanda Diamond League final set September 8 to 9.

World record holder Armand Duplantis once again ruled the competition with 6.05m.

However, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist failed to smash his personal record with three fouls in his attempts at 6.19m.

Christoper Nilsen and KC Lightfoot took the second and third place finishes, respectively.

Nilsen cleared 5.85 in one attempt while Lightfoot needed three, thus bumping him down to third place.

It was a personal best for Lightfoot, though.

Earlier this week, Obiena moved up to World No. 5 in the pole vault rankings.