








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 10:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
JOHN THYS  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Olympian EJ Obiena faltered with a 10th place finish among 12 competitors in the Wanda Diamond League Brussels Leg on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).



After his second-place finish in the previous leg in Paris, Obiena sputtered with just 5.65m clearance, a far cry from his 5.91m personal best.





However, it proved to be enough as it cemented Obiena's place in the Wanda Diamond League final set September 8 to 9.



World record holder Armand Duplantis once again ruled the competition with 6.05m.



However, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist failed to smash his personal record with three fouls in his attempts at 6.19m.



Christoper Nilsen and KC Lightfoot took the second and third place finishes, respectively.



Nilsen cleared 5.85 in one attempt while Lightfoot needed three, thus bumping him down to third place.



It was a personal best for Lightfoot, though.



Earlier this week, Obiena moved up to World No. 5 in the pole vault rankings.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach declines comment on Justin tirade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach declines comment on Justin tirade


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a brewing split between Freddie Roach and Justin Fortune in the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s recent loss to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines routed Taipei, Australia and Lebanon to zoom to a share of the lead after three rounds in Division 2’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dyip on a roll, humble Kings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dyip on a roll, humble Kings


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hot-shooting Juami Tiongson and Terrafirma proved they’re a legit threat as they claimed the scalp of another heavyweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bloodied Zamboanga loses to Korean foe in Grand Prix quarterfinal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bloodied Zamboanga loses to Korean foe in Grand Prix quarterfinal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite looking in control for most of the bout with her grappling that held Ham to the side of the cage, Zamboanga did not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic cruises past Griekspoor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic cruises past Griekspoor


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bejino, Mangliwan last in their events
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 September 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swimmer Gary Bejino and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan gave their all but couldn’t deliver in their respective events as the Philippines closed out its campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Boxing in collegiate sports?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 September 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“It’s brutal in there. The whole objective is to incapacitate someone.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dyip slay Gin Kings for first time in franchise history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dyip slay Gin Kings for first time in franchise history


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Terrafirma Dyip are officially giant slayers in the PBA Philippine Cup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FEU top supplier of talent in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FEU top supplier of talent in PBA


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws have the most number of alumni playing in the ongoing Philippine Cup of the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with