








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Dyip slay Gin Kings for first time in franchise history
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 5:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Dyip slay Gin Kings for first time in franchise history
Another career-high performance from Juami Tiongson towed the Terrafirma Dyip to an upset win over the Ginebra Gin Kings
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Terrafirma Dyip are officially giant slayers in the PBA Philippine Cup.



Two days after beating San Miguel, the Dyip have made it two wins in a row with their latest upset coming against the Ginebra Gin Kings, 95-90, at the DHSVU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday.





Juami Tiongson had another career-high performance, this time with 31 points, to give the franchise its first winning streak since 2017 and their first win over Ginebra since joining the PBA in 2014.



Buoyed by their stunning OT win over the Beermen, the Dyip came into the game with guns blazing and held the lead for majority of the 48 minutes.



At their most dominant, Terrafirma was ahead by 17.



But the defending champions wouldn't go down without a fight after they climbed out of the hole and cut the lead to just three, 85-88 after a Christian Standhardinger free throw with 1:15 ticks left remaining.



It would take a dagger three pointer from Rashawn McCarthy to push the lead back up to six with less than a minute left in the game to give Terrafirma enough breathing room.



A Stanley Pringle triple would give some hope to a comeback by Ginebra, 90-93, with seven seconds left.



But forced to play the foul game, Tiongson would calmly sink two free throws with two ticks left on the clock to seal the game.



Terrafirma's two wins in the conference thus came without stars Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams.



Eric Camson played supporting role to Tiongson's 31 points with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.



McCarthy, meanwhile, scattered 10 markers.



Standhardinger led all scorers for Ginebra with 17 points.



Terrafirma Dyip thus improved their record to 2-4, while Ginebra fell to 2-3.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mexican teen boxer dies of injuries suffered in ring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mexican teen boxer dies of injuries suffered in ring


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Zapata took part in the GYM Gala International Boxing event Saturday in Montreal, losing to Marie Pier Houle in the fourth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'He will always take that shot': Topex unsurprised at Wright game winner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'He will always take that shot': Topex unsurprised at Wright game winner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Playing with the winner's mentality that he does, Robinson had no doubt in his star player's confidence to sink the eventual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Djokovic, chasing the first men's singles calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, said the mental challenge was tougher than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Making the most of every opportunity &mdash; Juami Tiongson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Making the most of every opportunity — Juami Tiongson


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
From his high school and college days in Ateneo de Manila to his first years in the Philippine Basketball Association with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FEU top supplier of talent in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FEU top supplier of talent in PBA


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws have the most number of alumni playing in the ongoing Philippine Cup of the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rebound at expense of hapless Blackwater
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rebound at expense of hapless Blackwater


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After trailing by double digits early against the listless Bossing, the Hotshots recovered with a huge second half where their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines shares lead in FIDE Online Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines shares lead in FIDE Online Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
International Masters Paulo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, Francois Marie Magpily...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mangliwan ends Philippines stint at Paralympics with 8th place finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mangliwan ends Philippines stint at Paralympics with 8th place finish


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jerrold Mangliwan, the last Filipino para athlete who remained in contention, ended up last in the final of the men's wheelchair...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The network reported that under a memo detailing the new protocols already sent to teams, unvaccinated players will be given...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with