Mangliwan ends Philippines stint at Paralympics with 8th place finish

In this handout photo from the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) taken and released on August 27, 2021, Japan's Hirokazu Ueyonabaru ahead of USA's Gianfranco Iannotta, Phiippines' Jerrold Pete Mangliwan and Mexico's Leonardo De Jesus Perez Juarez compete in the men's 400m - T52 final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign for Team Philippines in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics has ended on Friday.

Jerrold Mangliwan, the last Filipino para athlete who remained in contention, ended up last in the final of the men's wheelchair racing 100-meter T52 event.

Mangliwan ended up in 8th place with a time of 20.08, thus missing the podium.

The Filipino para athletes will leave Tokyo without a medal.

Out of six Filipino para athletes who qualified for the Paralympics, only three were able to compete.

The other three, Achele Guion, Jeanette Aceveda and Allain Ganapin were unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mangliwan was joined by the two para swimmers, Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan, as the only Filipinos to compete in the pandemic-hit Games.

Gawilan, like Mangliwan, had a chance to give the Philippines a medal when he qualified for the final in the 400-meter freestyle S7.

He ended up sixth, though, and missed on the podium.