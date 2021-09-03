








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Making the most of every opportunity — Juami Tiongson
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 9:32am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Making the most of every opportunity â€” Juami Tiongson
Juami Tiongson
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Juami Tiongson knows all about flying below the radar.



It is easy to be overlooked when you play alongside celebrated teammates like Kiefer Ravena, Jerick Canada, Roi Sumang, Denok Miranda, Nard Pinto, Emman Monfort, Kevin Alas and JP Calvo to name but a few.





From his high school and college days in Ateneo de Manila to his first years in the Philippine Basketball Association with BlackWater, NLEX and now, to Terrafirma, Tiongson has been a quietly efficient player. 



It is no secret that he has come close to quitting pro ball as the opportunities have been slow to come by to showcase his wares. 



But if you have followed his career, you can say that there are two instances that tell you of his potential to be a regular and solid player for one’s ballclub.



During Game Two if the UAAP Season 75 (2012) Finals that pitted Tiongson’s Blue Eagles against the university of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, Juami missed two crucial free throws very late in the game that could have iced the five-peat for Ateneo with the score at 65-62 with seven seconds left.



Except he missed both free throws and it gave life to UST. With a chance to send the game into overtime, UST’s Clark Bautista tried to pass to teammate Jeric Fortuna. Tiongson stole the ball and dribbled out the remaining seconds as Ateneo won its fifth straight title.



And then there’s his getting picked up by NLEX after a solid showing with AMA Online in the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup and he went on to lead the Road Warriors in a huge win over GlobalPort with 21 points. 



Most recently, he led Terrafirma to a shock overtime win over San Miguel with a pro-best 28 points.



He, of course, hopes for consistency and further raising his game.



“I feel blessed,” reflected Tiongson after the win over SMB. “I wouldn’t have done it without God’s grace and my family’s support. From being drafted to having your contract bought out to almost quitting, I wouldn’t have done it without faith and support.”



Juami knows hard work is oft said and bandied about but he swears it is true. “I’m not really the fastest, most athletic, or most skilled player, but I always make sure to put in the work.”



He also credits his Terrafirma coach John Cardel for giving him the opportunity: “Coach John lets me play the game and learn from my mistakes.”



What motivates Juami Tiongson today?



“Simple. My family,” he pointed out. “As I said, I wouldn’t have done this without them. Also, it is about wanting to get better every day. Professional basketball is a short term career and I want to make the most out of every opportunity that is given.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala chases third Slam title in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala chases third Slam title in New York


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala will be up against familiar rivals and former teammates in a quest for her first singles and third overall Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road warriors trump Aces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road warriors trump Aces


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
NLEX showed it can manage without ace player Kiefer Ravena.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala faces tough field of foes in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala faces tough field of foes in US Open


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala, the world juniors No. 2 and US Open second seed, is tipped to cross paths against the likes of Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena vaults to No. 5 in world ranking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena vaults to No. 5 in world ranking


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena has climbed up to No. 5 in the world rankings after his strong performance in the Meeting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mangliwan ends Philippines stint at Paralympics with 8th place finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mangliwan ends Philippines stint at Paralympics with 8th place finish


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Jerrold Mangliwan, the last Filipino para athlete who remained in contention, ended up last in the final of the men's wheelchair...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'He will always take that shot': Topex unsurprised at Wright game winner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'He will always take that shot': Topex unsurprised at Wright game winner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Playing with the winner's mentality that he does, Robinson had no doubt in his star player's confidence to sink the eventual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The network reported that under a memo detailing the new protocols already sent to teams, unvaccinated players will be given...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino ends up last in final Tokyo Paralympics event
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino ends up last in final Tokyo Paralympics event


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bejino didn't qualify for a single final in his four events, but managed personal bests in at least two.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth, the much-awaited mobile version of the beloved MMORPG franchise, is now live for the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with