NBA 2K22 unveils enhanced game play in latest trailer

MANILA, Philippines — NBA 2K fans were given a peak to the latest gameplay innovations for NBA 2K22 in the trailer released Tuesday.

The one minute, 35 second long trailer boasted the all-new gameplay enhancements across defense, dribbling, shooting, finishing and more.

Related Stories New 'Seasons' concept headlines NBA 2K22 update as release looms

Among the enhancements to be introduced in the latest title game are completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems on defense, and new movement and back-to-basket moves in Post Play.

Shooting will also be enhanced with a brand-new shot meter which will vary depnding on the shooting skill of the player, the on-ball defense, and the stamina of the player.

Players can also be more of an exhibitionist in-game with Finishing enhanced with an all-new Dunk Style Creator which allows players completely customize their dunk repertoire.

Other factors like a player's build, the Badges and Takeover are also enhanced.

The badges have been increased to 80, allowing players more opportunities to impact the game.

Meanwhile, the new-gen version of NBA 2K22 will be introducing Takeover Perks, which a player can unlock their existing Takeover abilities.

Learn more about the latest gameplay innovations on the recent Courtside Report.

NBA 2K22 is set for release on September 10 for new-gen and current gen platforms.