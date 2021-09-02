








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
'I just have fun': Dyip's Tiongson shrugs off career-high vs Beermen
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 10:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'I just have fun': Dyip's Tiongson shrugs off career-high vs Beermen
Juami Tiongson
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma Dyip's Juami Tiongson eked out a performance for the ages against the almighty San Miguel Beermen in their 110-104 win in overtime in the PBA Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.



Leading the Dyip to their first win of the conference, Tiongson had a career-high 28 points, filling the void left by ailing stars Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams.





As if that's not impressive enough, he did it against a squad that had returning stars June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, and newcomer CJ Perez — with the Beermen looking untouchable on paper.



But for the 30-year-old, it was just like any other game for him — aiming to be the best version he can be for the team.



"Just like with every game, as much as possible, I try to stay calm, I try to have fun," said Tiongson.



"At the end of the day, it's basketball so as much as possible, I just have fun and I give thanks to the Lord, the glory goes to him," he added.



Going along with his 28 points were seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.



Tiongson and Terrafirma hope to continue the momentum when they face another powerhouse, defending champions Barangay Ginebra, on Friday at 3:00 p.m.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

