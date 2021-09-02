








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Denice Zamboanga in top shape for Grand Prix after fight delay
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 9:36am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Denice Zamboanga in top shape for Grand Prix after fight delay
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Denice Zamboanga made the most out of a two-month postponement to the start of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix as she put herself in prime condition to rule the tournament.



This was what she said during the ONE: Empower Virtual Media Day on Tuesday, citing the extra preparation time as key to working on what lacked in her game plan against Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham.





"It really helps me [with] my camp," Zamboanga said of the postponement.










"To really enhance my skills and [to work] for the weaknesses that I'm lacking in my training so I think the postponement really helped me," she added.



The top-ranked atomweight contender is one of the favorites to win the tournament, which will make her the challenger to Angela Lee's ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship.



But standing in her way is a more than capable fighter in Ham, who is making her debut for ONE Championship.



While the Korean will be in no way an easy task, with even Lee predicting Ham to win the bout instead of Zamboanga, the Filipina feels she is in the best condition to compete.



The 25-year-old even noted that she could feel the changes physically in her body ahead of their bout on Friday in Singapore.










"For the last two years, I don't have abs when it comes to weigh in, but now I can see myself, I can see my body, I can see the hard work," she said.



Zamboanga and Ham are set to lock horns in the penultimate bout of ONE: Empower — a historic all-women card in ONE Championship.



In the main event, China's Xiong Jing Nan stakes her ONE Strawweight World Championship against Brazil's Michelle Nicolini.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serantes, 59
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serantes, 59


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympic boxing hero Leopoldo Serantes passed away yesterday after a long, lonely battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena back in groove
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena back in groove


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena reestablished himself as one of the world’s elite pole vaulters by setting a new Philippine record of 5.91...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tiongson, Dyip upset Beermen in OT stunner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tiongson, Dyip upset Beermen in OT stunner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arresting a four game slide, the Dyip logged their first win of the conference without Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bacolor welcomes PBA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday bringing the league to Bacolor, Pampanga, was a long time coming and now that the Philippine Cup has resumed in the town of about 50,000 residents, it’s a glowing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tough bracket for Chooks
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 September 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks TM has been bracketed with powerhouse clubs Antwerp of Belgium and Edmonton of Canada in Pool D of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters this weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
The 21-year-old seemed unbothered as she skated her way to the Top 8 and competed in the final despite the injury.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Whether she intended to or not, though, Didal is now a social media icon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remember when Olympian Margielyn Didal called for local skateparks?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remember when Olympian Margielyn Didal called for local skateparks?


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 35 days ago                              


                                                            
During the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where she won two gold medals, Didal urged the Philippine sports community to have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 37 days ago                              


                                                            
Didal ended up just seventh among eight skaters with a final score of 7.52. Curiously, World No. 3 Aori Nishimura ended dead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 38 days ago                              


                                                            
With an impressive run that saw her finish with a score of 12.02, Didal hung on to the seventh spot out of 20 skaters to book...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal ready for spotlight as skateboarding debuts in Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal ready for spotlight as skateboarding debuts in Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 38 days ago                              


                                                            
Margielyn Didal holds the distinction of being a golden girl in the inaugural skateboard competitions in both the Asian Games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with