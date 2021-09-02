Denice Zamboanga in top shape for Grand Prix after fight delay

MANILA, Philippines — Denice Zamboanga made the most out of a two-month postponement to the start of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix as she put herself in prime condition to rule the tournament.

This was what she said during the ONE: Empower Virtual Media Day on Tuesday, citing the extra preparation time as key to working on what lacked in her game plan against Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham.

"It really helps me [with] my camp," Zamboanga said of the postponement.

"To really enhance my skills and [to work] for the weaknesses that I'm lacking in my training so I think the postponement really helped me," she added.

The top-ranked atomweight contender is one of the favorites to win the tournament, which will make her the challenger to Angela Lee's ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship.

But standing in her way is a more than capable fighter in Ham, who is making her debut for ONE Championship.

While the Korean will be in no way an easy task, with even Lee predicting Ham to win the bout instead of Zamboanga, the Filipina feels she is in the best condition to compete.

The 25-year-old even noted that she could feel the changes physically in her body ahead of their bout on Friday in Singapore.

"For the last two years, I don't have abs when it comes to weigh in, but now I can see myself, I can see my body, I can see the hard work," she said.

Zamboanga and Ham are set to lock horns in the penultimate bout of ONE: Empower — a historic all-women card in ONE Championship.

In the main event, China's Xiong Jing Nan stakes her ONE Strawweight World Championship against Brazil's Michelle Nicolini.