Tiongson, Dyip upset Beermen in OT stunner
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 5:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tiongson, Dyip upset Beermen in OT stunner
Juami Tiongson had a career-high 28 points in Terrafirma Dyip's first win of the Philippine Cup
MANILA, Philippines — Terrafirma Dyip's Juami Tiongson went for a career-high 28 points en route to a 110-104 win in overtime over the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.



Arresting a four game slide, the Dyip logged their first win of the conference without Joshua Munzon and Roosevelt Adams.





The Dyip needed to crawl out of a 16-point deficit in the second half when the Beermen looked to run away with the game.



But Tiongson, conniving with Aldrech Ramos, and Eric Camson, pushed Terrafirma to the stunner.



The Beermen had a chance to end the game in regulation when June Mar Fajardo was on the line for free throws with 22.6 ticks left and the game was tied at 95.



But the six-time MVP would end up missing both free throws to leave the door ajar for the Dyip.



While Tiongson would miss on a game winner in the next possession, he would make up for it in the extra period where he converted on clutch baskets -- including a three-point dagger which pushed their lead to four, 104-100 after Terrence Romeo put the Beermen within one.



While a Romeo basket would put San Miguel within a single possession again, 104-102, the Dyip would be able to convert at the free throw line, and make key defensive stops to hold on for the win.



Going along with his career-high 28 points were seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.



Ramos and Camson played supporting roles to Tiongson with 17 and 13 points, respectively.



Rashawn McCarthy and Joseph Gabayni also tallied double digit scoring in the win.



Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, meanwhile, had seven points off of the bench against his former team.



For the Beermen, Romeo went toe-to-toe with Tiongson with an identical 28-point performnce.



Arwind Santos chipped in with 19 markers while Fajardo had 18.



CJ Perez, who was traded to the Beermen from Terrafirma, had 10 points.



The Dyip now improve their slate to 1-4 while the Beermen slip to 3-2.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

