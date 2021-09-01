








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Tropang Giga avoids upset axe against Bossing as PBA restarts
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 2:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tropang Giga avoids upset axe against Bossing as PBA restarts
TNT rookie Mikey Williams (with ball) led the Tropang Giga in scoring with 16 points in their win over the Blackwater Bossing.
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga picked up where they left off in the PBA's first game in a month after turning back the Blackwater Bossing, 96-76, in the 2021 Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.



Keeping their record perfect at 4-0, the Tropang Giga used a 37-point third quarter to blow the Bossing out of the water.



Rookie Mikey Williams led TNT with 16 points after posting norms of only eight points in earlier outings.



TNT stalwarts Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy chipped in with 11 and 13 markers, respectively.



En route to the win, TNT needed to fend off a pesky Bossing side — especially in the first half when Blackwater held a six point advantage, 43-37.



But the 37-point outburst in the third salvo banished any doubts of TNT's abilities against the hapless Bossing as they entered the fourth salvo ahead, 74-60.



At one point in the fourth quarter, TNT lead ballooned to as big as 26 points.



Simon Enciso paced the Bossing in the loss with 14 markers. 



Carl Bryan Cruz, who held the fort for Blackwater in the first half, scattered 11 points.



Blackwater thus falls to 0-5.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
While no official announcement has been made, pay-per-view numbers for the action-packed encounter between Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso rises to new career-high in golf world rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso rises to new career-high in golf world rankings


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US Women's Open winner is one spot down from former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thumbs down on Ugas rematch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thumbs down on Ugas rematch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday he’ll advise Manny Pacquiao against doing a rematch with WBA welterweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lee, who has long been exchanging jabs with Zamboanga on social media, said that the top atomweight contender would fall in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA saved Macklin’s career
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Vernon Macklin owes a lot to the PBA for saving his career which was on the downtrend after an inconsequential stint averaging 2.0 points in 23 games with the Detroit Pistons in the 2011-12 NBA season, a testy situation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks honors country's 1st Olympic medalist by giving back to kin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks honors country's 1st Olympic medalist by giving back to kin


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yldefonso was a native of Piddig, Ilocos Norte and won two bronze medals in the Olympics, one in 1928 and one in 1932, for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena set to receive P250K for setting new national record
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena set to receive P250K for setting new national record


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympian cleared a second place-clinching 5.91 meters in the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UAAP expresses willingness to add boxing, weightlifting to calendar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UAAP expresses willingness to add boxing, weightlifting to calendar


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Per league executive director Rebo Saguisag, it would all boil down to the member schools' approval.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalist Serantes dies at 59
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalist Serantes dies at 59


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Sports Hall of Famer was last reported to be suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Maroon Mike Silungan helping youngsters reach hoop dreams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Maroon Mike Silungan helping youngsters reach hoop dreams


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In March 2021, Silungan and some other friends from the Windy City opened up a summer basketball camp for kids from the age...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with