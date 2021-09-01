Tropang Giga avoids upset axe against Bossing as PBA restarts

TNT rookie Mikey Williams (with ball) led the Tropang Giga in scoring with 16 points in their win over the Blackwater Bossing.

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga picked up where they left off in the PBA's first game in a month after turning back the Blackwater Bossing, 96-76, in the 2021 Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Keeping their record perfect at 4-0, the Tropang Giga used a 37-point third quarter to blow the Bossing out of the water.

Rookie Mikey Williams led TNT with 16 points after posting norms of only eight points in earlier outings.

TNT stalwarts Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy chipped in with 11 and 13 markers, respectively.

En route to the win, TNT needed to fend off a pesky Bossing side — especially in the first half when Blackwater held a six point advantage, 43-37.

But the 37-point outburst in the third salvo banished any doubts of TNT's abilities against the hapless Bossing as they entered the fourth salvo ahead, 74-60.

At one point in the fourth quarter, TNT lead ballooned to as big as 26 points.

Simon Enciso paced the Bossing in the loss with 14 markers.

Carl Bryan Cruz, who held the fort for Blackwater in the first half, scattered 11 points.

Blackwater thus falls to 0-5.