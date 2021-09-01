








































































 




   

   









Ex-Maroon Mike Silungan helping youngsters reach hoop dreams
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 10:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Remember the University of the Philippines’ long range sniper Mike Silungan? The guy with the quick release shot and who routinely fired from beyond area code range that they were literally field goals? Yes. That Mike Silungan.



Today, back in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, he is helping youngsters field their goals. Their own brand of hoop dreams.



In March 2021, Silungan and some other friends from the Windy City opened up a summer basketball camp for kids from the age of five to 12.



“It was a successful camp that we are looking to continue during the fall and winter seasons,” said Mike who was the lead coach for training and development. 



“I got into coaching because I felt it was the right time for myself to give back to the game that has blessed me since I was young,” shared Mike. “Our parents were such a big help and inspiration when we were kids and now it is our time to give back to the community. Plus, we’re giving back to the less fortunate kids in the Philippines.”



And that endeavor is known as Bata Sole. 



Bata Sole, a Stateside non-profit organization started out by Silungan’s Windy City friend Jeff Masangcay, which was inspired by the latter’s visit to their hometown of Casilagan, Pangasinan in 2012. 



Masangcay was moved by the sight of kids playing basketball without the proper gear and in run-down facilities.



“We had this successful event in November of 2019 where we were able to collect new or slightly used sneakers and to deliver them to less fortunate kids in the Philippines,” pointed out Silungan who is a partner in the non-profit organization. 



The shoes were delivered to children at the Tenement Court in Taguig.



The recent spring camp also saw Bata Sole collect 500 pairs of shoes that will soon be delivered to provincial kids in the Philippines. “We’ll attend to that as soon as some of the protocols in this pandemic ease up,” said Silungan. “But right now, we are not only instilling the love, fundamentals, and passion for the game of basketball in kids, but we're looking to pay things forward.” 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

