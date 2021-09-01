








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 9:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'
Denice Zamboanga (R) is paying no mind to ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee's prediction of her upcoming fight in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga is paying no mind to ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee's prediction of her upcoming fight against Korea's Seo Hee Ham in "ONE: Empower" on Friday.



Lee, who has long been exchanging jabs with Zamboanga on social media, said that the top atomweight contender would fall in just the first round of the historic women's atomweight world grand prix with Ham moving on to the later rounds.



The 25-year-old Zamboanga is thus adamant to prove the Singaporean fighter wrong, and will come out on Friday with a chip on her shoulder.



"I think the champ (Angela) needs to relax and stay calm, and she's going to see, I'm going to prove her wrong," said Zamboanga during a press conference Tuesday.



"It doesn't matter because she's not in the card so I think she needs to be chill and relax and see what will happen," she added of Lee's input on the fight.



Zamboanga had been penciled in to go up against Lee for the belt before the latter was forced out of commission due to pregnancy.



Now, the Filipina fighter has to go through a selection of the top atomweights in the promotion, including the veteran Ham in her first fight in the Grand Prix.



She welcomes the challenge though, and says that the added opposition would get her more prepared for Lee.



"I think having a battle, [and to] train woould also be great for me and also other atomweight fighters to prove really who's the best for the title shot," said Zamboanga.



No trash talking for Ham



While Zamboanga has been gaining attention for her verbal jabs not just against Lee, but also other opponents like Meng Bo, her upcoming foe doesn't seem to want to poke the bear with any trash talk.



Having said nothing negative about her opponent so far, except maybe the promise of a knockout, Ham has relatively kept to herself heading into Friday's fight.



This she says, as she doesn't see any goal reached through talking with her mouth.



Instead, she will be letting her skills do the talking.



"I don't see the point of trash talking because I literally care about all my opponents and all the athletes out there and I respect them very much so there's for me there's no point in trash talking," said Ham.



Ham doesn't want to go as far as put any doubt to Lee's prediction of her win though.



"She saw it right," said Ham.



Zamboanga and Ham's bout is a part of the historic all women fight card of "ONE: Empower" where all eight matchups of the atomweight world grand prix will kick off.



In the main event, Xiong Jing Nan of China will stake her ONE Strawweight World Championship against Brazil's Michelle Nicolini.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

