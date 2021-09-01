








































































 




   

   









Saso rises to new career-high in golf world rankings
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 9:09am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso rises to new career-high in golf world rankings
Philippines' Yuka Saso waits to putt on the 4th green during round three on the third day of the 45th AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland on August 21, 2021.
ANDY BUCHANAN  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso continues her rise in women's golf as she reached a new career-high in the latest world rankings released Monday.



Saso, fresh off of performances in the Scotland, rose three spots to now rank sixth in the world with 203.20 points.



The US Women's Open winner is one spot down from former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand.



Tokyo 2020 Olympics champion Nelly Korda remains at the No. 1 spot.



In her previous two tournaments, Saso ended up in the middle of the leaderboards with a joint-15th and joint-39th finishes in the Ladies Scottish Open and Women's British Open, respectively.



Saso's fellow Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, remains at World No. 176 in the rankings — unchanged from the previous edition.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

