Creating Lore in Bacolor

Hotshots, tropa seek to preserve clean slates

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten Magnolia and TNT Tropang Giga seek to pick up from where they left off as they return to the court against separate foes in the PBA Philippine Cup restart today in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The pacesetting Hotshots, who went four-for-four before play in Metro Manila was suspended last month, aim to keep it going against Meralco (4-1) in an explosive 6 p.m. duel at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym.

The Tropang Giga (3-0) similarly look to stay perfect against winless Blackwater Elite (0-4) in a 12:30 p.m. encounter ushering in a heavy triple-header opening day for the Pampanga resumption.

San Miguel Beer (3-1), meanwhile, guns for its fourth consecutive triumph at 3 p.m. versus Terrafirma (0-4) in the first encounter between SMB’s CJ Perez and his former squad.

The ball clubs are back in the grind after a month-long hiatus due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the NCR.

“We have high spirits and high morale. We’re very excited to play but of course, we need to do things gradually in terms of getting back our conditioning and timing so we can minimize injuries,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, anticipating a hectic schedule in the Pampanga tourney.

“Medyo dikit dikit na yung games dito but I think we’re ready to battle,” added Victolero, who also reported that Paul Lee is good to go after sustaining a minor hamstring injury.

Like Lee, the break also benefited SMB’s Terrence Romeo, who missed the team’s last three games due to hyperextended knee and ankle sprain.

“He’s been joining our 5x5’s and moving well for a guy coming off an injury,” said San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla of Romeo.

Meanwhile, the PBA announced that the NorthPort team has been placed under health and safety protocols. The Batang Pier were the only ones who won’t suit up in the first week of the Bacolor play.