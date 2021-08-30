








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Alex Eala slips in women's tennis world rankings ahead of US Open
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alex Eala slips in women's tennis world rankings ahead of US Open
Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala slightly slipped in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings ahead of her return to juniors play in the prestigious US Open set September 6 to 11 in New York. 



With no events in the women’s pro circuit in the meantime, the Filipina sensation slid to No. 513 as per the updated WTA list Sunday after placing at career-best No. 505 earlier this month.





In her return to juniors, however, Eala will be marching as one of the giants to slay after being ranked as the No. 2 seed in the US Open girls’ singles tilt. 



The 16-year-old ace is also the world juniors No. 2 behind No. 1 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra, who is the top-seeded player in the US Open. 



Eala seeks her first singles and third overall Slam in the US Open, the last major this year, after winning two doubles titles already. 



She recently captured the 2021 French Open with Russian teammate Oksana Selekhmeteva on top of her Australian Open conquest last year with Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho. 



Eala also debuted in the Wimbledon last month but exited early in the second round before copping twin titles in Milan, Italy to boost her US Open bid.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

