








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Apolinar, Casimero, Jerusalem, Magsayo selected as boxers of the month
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 11:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Apolinar, Casimero, Jerusalem, Magsayo selected as boxers of the month
Mark Magsayo (R) of the Philippines backflips as he celebrates after knocking down Julio Ceja (L) of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.
AFP / Patrick T. Fallon
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In its monthly press conference, the Games and Amusements Board noted how the month of August has been an outstanding one for Philippine boxing.



The oversight body for professional sports’ Jackie Lou Cacho-Ornido named Pete “Thunder” Apolinar, Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo as their “boxers of the month.”





Apolinar (15-1) who hails from San Pablo, Laguna, acquired the Silver Featherweight Champion of the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation when he defeated Jess Rey Waminal via 12th round technical knockout to acquire the title last July 3rd in Mandaue, Cebu.



Jerusalem (17-2), who hails from Bukidnon and is the current OPBF Strawweight Champion defeated Toto Landero via 12 rounds in Talisay, Cebu last July 16.



Casimero successfully defended his World Boxing Organization World Bantamweight title for the second time over Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba last August 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. 



Casimero is a three-time world champion and hiked his record to 31-4.



And lastly, Magsayo captured the WBO International Featherweight title when he defeated Julio Ceja of Mexico at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August 21 in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas match (won by the latter via unanimous decision).



Magsayo stayed undefeated with a 23-0 record and 16 knockouts.



Said GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra of the feats of Filipino boxers, “We’re very happy that our boxers and our Olympic boxing scene have improved on the world stage. This will somehow inspire and give us hope that there will be more upcoming boxers and champions. We know we made our mark on the world stage. Meron tayo mga bagong inspirasyon.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      JOHNRIEL CASIMERO
                                                      MARK MAGSAYO
                                                      MELVIN JERUSALEM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While no official announcement has been made, pay-per-view numbers for the action-packed encounter between Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thumbs down on Ugas rematch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thumbs down on Ugas rematch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday he’ll advise Manny Pacquiao against doing a rematch with WBA welterweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mangliwan smashes personal best in Tokyo Paralympics 1.5K race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mangliwan smashes personal best in Tokyo Paralympics 1.5K race


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though the Filipino racer missed out on the podium, Mangliwan showed a gallant stand against his competitors.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just his second competition after an 11th place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Obiena cleared 5.91m in Paris.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino misses out on second final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino misses out on second final round


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Para swimmer Gary Bejino finished 14 among 16 swimmers with a time of  36.14, roughly 0.33 seconds faster than his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gawilan misses out on last swimming final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gawilan misses out on last swimming final


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finished 10th overall among 11 swimmers in the Heats with a time of 1:21.60.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday


                              

                                                                  By Andrew McKirdy |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Afghanistan's athletes were in tears when they finally arrived at the Tokyo Paralympics, officials said, as Britain's wheelchair...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena sets new Philippines mark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena sets new Philippines mark


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A few weeks after the Olympics, Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena came through with the performance he was looking for.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVPSF rewards boxers, coaches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVPSF rewards boxers, coaches


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The MVP Sports Foundation has held a ceremony to formally hand over a total of P18.5 million cash incentives to Olympic boxers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with