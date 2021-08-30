Apolinar, Casimero, Jerusalem, Magsayo selected as boxers of the month

Mark Magsayo (R) of the Philippines backflips as he celebrates after knocking down Julio Ceja (L) of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — In its monthly press conference, the Games and Amusements Board noted how the month of August has been an outstanding one for Philippine boxing.

The oversight body for professional sports’ Jackie Lou Cacho-Ornido named Pete “Thunder” Apolinar, Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo as their “boxers of the month.”

Apolinar (15-1) who hails from San Pablo, Laguna, acquired the Silver Featherweight Champion of the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation when he defeated Jess Rey Waminal via 12th round technical knockout to acquire the title last July 3rd in Mandaue, Cebu.

Jerusalem (17-2), who hails from Bukidnon and is the current OPBF Strawweight Champion defeated Toto Landero via 12 rounds in Talisay, Cebu last July 16.

Casimero successfully defended his World Boxing Organization World Bantamweight title for the second time over Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba last August 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Casimero is a three-time world champion and hiked his record to 31-4.

And lastly, Magsayo captured the WBO International Featherweight title when he defeated Julio Ceja of Mexico at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August 21 in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas match (won by the latter via unanimous decision).

Magsayo stayed undefeated with a 23-0 record and 16 knockouts.

Said GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra of the feats of Filipino boxers, “We’re very happy that our boxers and our Olympic boxing scene have improved on the world stage. This will somehow inspire and give us hope that there will be more upcoming boxers and champions. We know we made our mark on the world stage. Meron tayo mga bagong inspirasyon.”