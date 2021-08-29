Mangliwan smashes personal best in Tokyo Paralympics 1.5K race

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan rebounded from his disqualification in his first final in the Tokyo Paralympics by logging his personal best in the men's 1,500-meter T52 final on Sunday.

Mangliwan ended the race at 6th place out of seven finalists with a time of 3:58.24 — which is a good 10 seconds faster than his erstwhile fastest performance at 4:09.95.

Though the Filipino racer missed out on the podium, Mangliwan showed a gallant stand against his competitors.

At one point in the race, Mangliwan caught up to the top three racers and looked in contention for the podium.

Tomoki Sato of Japan took the gold with a Paralympic record time of 3:29.13.

Former Olympic champion Raymond Martin finished second with 3:29.72 while Hirokazu Ueyonabaru clinched bronze with 3:44.17.

Mangliwan has one more event in Tokyo, the 100-meter race set on September 3.