








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Discus thrower Aceveda contracts COVID, out of Tokyo Paralympics
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 5:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Discus thrower Aceveda contracts COVID, out of Tokyo Paralympics
Jeanette Aceveda
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The day was made even darker for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday after Ernie Gawilan missed on a medal when discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and her coach tested positive for COVID-19. 



The second Philippine Paralympian to test positive, Aceveda is thus ruled out of her event — the discus throw F11 supposed to take place Tuesday.





Aceveda and coach Bernard Buenand have since been brought to a quarantine facility outside the Paralympic village to recover.



"Jeanette was greatly disappointed that she will have to withdraw from her event," said Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Michael Barredo in a statement. 



Although she would not be able to fulfill her dream to compete in the Paralympics and represent the Philippines, Jeanette still hopes there will be more chances for her to make this come true in the future.



"Notwithstanding the setback, our Para-athletes are more determined than ever for a chance to achieve Paralympic success and glory for our country," he added.



The bad news left Gawilan, another tanker Gary Bejino, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin as the last Filipinos standing. — With reports from Luisa Morales


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATHLETICS
                                                      PARALYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
