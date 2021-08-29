Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Chooks TM is making a return to the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit for their second tournament of the year.

After missing out on the FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger, the squad comprised of Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, Dennis Santos, and Mark Yee will compete in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters set September 4 to 5.

Their second tournament of the year since the Doha Masters in March, the Philippine squad will aim for a deep run despite being seeded 11th among 12 teams competing.

"The team is hungry to redeem themselves," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinñas following the team's failure to reach the main draw in Doha.

"They have been ready since May but unfortunately their Croatian visas did not make it in time for the [Lipik Challenger]," he added.

Manila Chooks faces a tall order though, as some of the Top 10 teams in the world are competing — with World No. 2 Riga of Latvia leading the pack.

Adding to that is training woes for the 3x3 team as head trainer Aldin Ayo has been forced to hold trainings online due to heightened quarantine restrictions in Luzon.

Ayo says conditioning and chemistry is in top shape for Manila Chooks, though.

"With regards to conditioning, there will be no problem as we made sure that the players figured in high-intensity workouts," said Ayo. "The chemistry will also be there since the team has been together for three months already,"

Though faced with challenges ahead of the tournament, Mascariñas is optimistic of the team's campaign.

"We are hoping for a good result in Montreal as this tournament will be the starting point for our domestic season," said Mascariñas.

Manila Chooks will leave the country on Wednesday following COVID-19 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday.

Pools in the tournament will be determined on September 3.