








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 2:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters
Manila Chooks TM squad (from left) Dennis Santos, Zach Huang, Chico Lanete, Aldin Ayo, Mac Tallo, and Mark Yee
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Chooks TM is making a return to the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit for their second tournament of the year.



After missing out on the FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger, the squad comprised of Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, Dennis Santos, and Mark Yee will compete in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters set September 4 to 5.



Their second tournament of the year since the Doha Masters in March, the Philippine squad will aim for a deep run despite being seeded 11th among 12 teams competing.



"The team is hungry to redeem themselves," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinñas following the team's failure to reach the main draw in Doha.



"They have been ready since May but unfortunately their Croatian visas did not make it in time for the [Lipik Challenger]," he added.



Manila Chooks faces a tall order though, as some of the Top 10 teams in the world are competing — with World No. 2 Riga of Latvia leading the pack.



Adding to that is training woes for the 3x3 team as head trainer Aldin Ayo has been forced to hold trainings online due to heightened quarantine restrictions in Luzon.



Ayo says conditioning and chemistry is in top shape for Manila Chooks, though.



"With regards to conditioning, there will be no problem as we made sure that the players figured in high-intensity workouts," said Ayo. "The chemistry will also be there since the team has been together for three months already,"



Though faced with challenges ahead of the tournament, Mascariñas is optimistic of the team's campaign.



"We are hoping for a good result in Montreal as this tournament will be the starting point for our domestic season," said Mascariñas.



Manila Chooks will leave the country on Wednesday following COVID-19 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday.



Pools in the tournament will be determined on September 3.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      3X3
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      FIBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gawilan, who fell just one place short of the final in his first event, the 200-meter individual medley, finished 6th out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Pangan, known as "Dunoo" or "Kuya D" coined the popular phrase "Lakad Matatag, Normalin Normalin" with fellow caster Marlon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
New weight class, no problem for Team Lakay's rising female star Jenelyn Olsim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Their second tournament of the year since the Doha Masters in March, the Philippine squad will aim for a deep run despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The league said in a statement that the requirement was agreed with the National Basketball Referees Association. It allows...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olsim beats Viet-Am rival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olsim beats Viet-Am rival


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Jenelyn Olsim turned back hard-fighting Vietnamese-American Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala No. 2 seed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala No. 2 seed


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cagebelles in tough group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cagebelles in tough group


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad faces a tall order in the 2021 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after being drawn in the loaded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with