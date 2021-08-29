








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 12:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin
BREN Esports recently ruled the VCT SEA Playoffs Stage 3
PPGL  /  FACEBOOK 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be a tough first round for BREN Esports in Valorant Masters Berlin.



This as the Philippine and Southeast Asian champions are placed in Group D together with Valorant Masters: Reykajavik champs Sentinels.



Besides currently holding the Valorant Masters crown, the American squad remains undefeated in the tour, having emerged on top of all tournaments of the Valorant Champions Tour in North America since Stage 1.



Also in the group is South Korea's F4Q, and Berlin-based European team G2 Esports



BREN will face F4Q, the runner-up of the Valorant Champions Tour in Korea.

 

The winner of the match would then proceed to the upper bracket final while the loser gets another chance at the lower brackets. 



The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.



Valorant Masters: Berlin will run from September 10 to 19.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

