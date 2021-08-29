BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin

MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be a tough first round for BREN Esports in Valorant Masters Berlin.

This as the Philippine and Southeast Asian champions are placed in Group D together with Valorant Masters: Reykajavik champs Sentinels.

Besides currently holding the Valorant Masters crown, the American squad remains undefeated in the tour, having emerged on top of all tournaments of the Valorant Champions Tour in North America since Stage 1.

Also in the group is South Korea's F4Q, and Berlin-based European team G2 Esports

BREN will face F4Q, the runner-up of the Valorant Champions Tour in Korea.



The winner of the match would then proceed to the upper bracket final while the loser gets another chance at the lower brackets.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Valorant Masters: Berlin will run from September 10 to 19.