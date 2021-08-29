








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas tint
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 10:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas tint
Bobby Ray Parks
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks may be moving to Japan for the latest step in his professional career, but he's keeping himself open to national team duties in the future.



This was Parks' statement on his recent interview with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala in the radio show Power & Play.





If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing flag and country.



"As long as my team permits, when the window is open, I would love to represent my country," said Parks, who last competed for Gilas in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.



"I know I'm Filipino, I know I'm true to my culture. I'm true to my country," he added.



Parks has been an effective ward for the national team, having been part of championship teams in SEABA championships and the SEA Games.



But the three-time SEA Games gold medalist is focusing on the task at hand, and will only cross the bridge of national team duties when asked.



After all, he still gets to make the country proud as he competes overseas.



"Right now, it's time for me to represent our country abroad and that's what I need to focus on because I know it's a big task at hand," said Parks.



Parks will play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the first division of the Japan B. League in the 2021-22 season set to unfurl in October.



He joins compatriots Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez de Liano, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Cariño as Filipino imports in the Japan league.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gawilan, who fell just one place short of the final in his first event, the 200-meter individual medley, finished 6th out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine esports community mourns death of shoutcaster 'Kuya D'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pangan, known as "Dunoo" or "Kuya D" coined the popular phrase "Lakad Matatag, Normalin Normalin" with fellow caster Marlon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala No. 2 seed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala No. 2 seed


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
New weight class, no problem for Team Lakay's rising female star Jenelyn Olsim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Besides currently holding the Valorant Masters crown, the American squad remains undefeated in the tour, having emerged on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The league said in a statement that the requirement was agreed with the National Basketball Referees Association. It allows...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Training out of the Yamaha Racing Team, 2019 Asia Racing Championship winner Paz isn't done raking in the milestones for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just his second competition after an 11th place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Obiena cleared 5.91m in Paris.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
While no official announcement has been made, pay-per-view numbers for the action-packed encounter between Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with