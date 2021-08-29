'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks may be moving to Japan for the latest step in his professional career, but he's keeping himself open to national team duties in the future.

This was Parks' statement on his recent interview with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala in the radio show Power & Play.

If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing flag and country.

"As long as my team permits, when the window is open, I would love to represent my country," said Parks, who last competed for Gilas in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

"I know I'm Filipino, I know I'm true to my culture. I'm true to my country," he added.

Parks has been an effective ward for the national team, having been part of championship teams in SEABA championships and the SEA Games.

But the three-time SEA Games gold medalist is focusing on the task at hand, and will only cross the bridge of national team duties when asked.

After all, he still gets to make the country proud as he competes overseas.

"Right now, it's time for me to represent our country abroad and that's what I need to focus on because I know it's a big task at hand," said Parks.

Parks will play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the first division of the Japan B. League in the 2021-22 season set to unfurl in October.

He joins compatriots Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez de Liano, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Cariño as Filipino imports in the Japan league.