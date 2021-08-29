








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 10:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP
Mckinley Kyle Paz
Mckinley Kyle Paz
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mckinley Kyle Paz has reached new heights in the history of Filipino racers, after his appearance in the FIM CEV Moto2 European Championship, marking the first time a Filipino competed in the event.



Training out of the Yamaha Racing Team, 2019 Asia Racing Championship winner Paz isn't done raking in the milestones for the country.



This as he aims to compete in the MotoGP, which is the premier class of motorcycle road racing events in the world.



"Lahat ng rider dream yun, yung makapunta sa MotoGP," Paz told the Game after his recent stint in Europe.



"[Yun] yung pinakamataas na karera sa buong mundo, pinakamalaking, pinakamalupit na karera sa buong mundo," he added.



In Europe, Paz was able to finish in the Top 15 thrice, with his best finish at 7th place in Portugal.



Being able to test his mettle with high level riders in the international scene, Paz believes getting to the MotoGP isn't as far fetched as it once was.



"Para sa akin, hindi na sobrang layo sa kinakarerahan ko ngayon [ang MotoGP]. Kasi road to MotoGP npo talaga yung kinakarerahan ko," said Paz.



"Kumbaga, yun na talaga ang tulay para makatawid ng MotoGP," he added.



Regardless of Paz gets to MotoGP sooner or later, the Filipino rider is just enjoying the journey as he lives what he once thought was only a dream.



"Dati dream ko lang [magcompete sa European Championship], kumbaga pinapanood ko lang... Pero ngayon, kasali na ako dun and di rin ako nalalayo sa labanan," he said.



Paz continues his campaign at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain in November.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

