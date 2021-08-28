Gilas women face powerhouses China, Australia in Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad faces a tall order in the 2021 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after being drawn in the loaded Group B led by powerhouses China and Australia.

China and Australia loom as heavy favorites in the bracket that also features Chinese Taipei following their recent stints in the Tokyo Olympics, where they placed fifth and eighth, respectively.

The Chinese (silver) and Australians (bronze) were also podium finishers behind champion Japan in the 2019 Asia Cup.

The Philippines finished at seventh place in that tourney to retain Asia Cup Division A status, making it a golden opportunity to spring suprises and better its campaign this time.

In Group A, reigning titlist and Olympics runner-up Japan paces the field with South Korea, New Zealand and India.

The FIBA Women’s Asia Cup is set on September 27 to October 3 in Amman, Jordan.

It will be the first tilt for Gilas in almost two years after a twin-gold medal haul in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held here.

Sans Serbia pro league-bound Jack Animam, the wards of coach Pat Aquino will be led by Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos and Ella Fajardo.