Sports
                        
College cagers relish representing schools in online gaming amid pandemic
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 2:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
College cagers relish representing schools in online gaming amid pandemic
Collegiate hoops stars like Letran's Fran Yu (lower left) relish the opportunity to get to represent their schools in online gaming as the resumption of college hoops remain elusive amid the COVID-19 pandemic
MANILA, Philippines — Having been on hiatus from basketball tournaments for almost two years now, college hoop stars have shifted their competitive spirit to online gaming through the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).



Though in an entirely different arena of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the varsity players appreciate the opportunity to continue bringing pride to their respective colleges — albeit in the virtual realm.





One of the participants in CCE's 1-on-1 MLBB exhibition tournament featuring varsity players from various schools is NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu.



Regardless of being far from what he is used to in the basketball court, Yu relishes the feeling of getting to represent Letran still, while the NCAA basketball tournament remains elusive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Malaking bagay ito na kahit pandemic, may pinagkakaabalahan kami and at the same time, nare-represent namin yung school namin," Yu said.



"Nagagawa parin naming proud yung school namin," he added.



Also mirroring the Letran Knight's sentiments is Emilio Aguinaldo College's Kyle Carlos, who is also competing in the 1-on-1 MLBB tournament.



"Privilege siya, kahit anong event mo [na] mai-represent yung school mo. Kahit pandemic, nabibigyan pa rin namin sila ng honor," said Carlos.



Both Yu and Carlos are stars on the basketball court, but also spend their time sharpening skills online — from DOTA to MLBB.



And while it may not be the competition that they are used to in the NCAA college basketball tournaments, they admit still feelling the support they did whenever they went out to the hardcourts before COVID struck.



"Nararamdaman pa rin namin yung suporta. Kahit hindi physical dahil sa pandemya, nandyan pa rin yung supporta nila. Hindi mawawala yun," said Yu.



More importantly though, the student-athletes see the CCE's efforts as a gateway for more opportunities available to up and coming esport players.



Knowing the privilege of getting to be a student-athlete in their respective schools, Yu and Carlos can't wait for less traditional athletes — like those in esports — enjoy the same benefits they have and get to represent their schools through CCE.



"Malaking tulong ito kasi maraming magkakaroon pa ng scholarships at madadagdagan yung athletes na magre-represent sa mga schools," said Yu.



"Big step ito sa mga gustong makapasok sa esports team," quipped Carlos.



The CCE is expected to launch a full-blown 5-on-5 Varsity Cup in October where student-athetes from various universities and colleges across the nation are expected to compete.



This is only the beginning though, as the CCE plans to establish itself as a full-blown collegiate esports league where member schools will have their own full-time esport teams.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

