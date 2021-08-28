








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Hoops journeyman Leo de Vera joins Rain or Shine 3x3 squad
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 10:06am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hoops journeyman Leo de Vera joins Rain or Shine 3x3 squad
Leo de Vera (right)
Chooks-to-Go
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It’s 3x3 ball; PBA-style though.



And while it isn’t the main five-on-five PBA ball, Leo de Vera dreams of, he’ll take it. Heck, he’ll take anything.



Some people just go through life with an excellent attitude no matter how many curve balls life throws at them and De Vera is one of them. 



After coming over from Los Angeles, California to play for the San Sebastian Stags as a one-and-done player with the goal of trying his luck in the PBA, he found himself ineligible even if he had a Philippine passport. 



“I wasn’t able to have my complete recognition documentation after college so I couldn’t go to the D-League. So I had to sit out a year with no real competitive basketball,” recounted Leo.



Finally able to go to the PBA D-League, he suited up for Tanduay and Liver Marin where he displayed that high energy running and gunning and defending game that made him an instant star with San Sebastian.



That gave him the recognition and residency to apply for the 2015 PBA Draft where he was selected by the Mahindra Enforcers in the third round (second pick). A year later, he joined Purefoods as a practice player.



Unable to get into a stacked and loaded line-up, Leo moved to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League suiting up for the Bacoor City Strikers and Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines. 



It was in 3x3 where de Vera found championship glory. He was with the Pasig City Grindhouse that was the Chooks to Go 3x3 champions in 2019. From there, he found himself called up by Rain or Shine’s 3x3 squad, Team Sista Super Stealers.



“I have no disappointments during my pro career run because my goal was to put on a professional jersey and step on to the floor as a professional to represent my family,” said De Vera. “It was also to see my name on the back of a professional basketball team’s jersey because you grow up watching all your basketball idols in the PBA and the NBA and you wear their jerseys.”



“And I got to make that dream come true. With all the hard work and dedication that I put into this, I am lucky and consider myself blessed. I am just grateful,” added Leo.



With the Team Sista gig, Leo is just happy to bring his experience. “It’s an honor to be back in the brother league of the PBA with coaches who drafted me from day one,” De Vera noted of the opportunity. 



And he isn’t merely banking on that platform, De Vera is also working with a training program called Fil-Am Elite Basketball that is based in Lipa, Batangas.



“I can’t complain and am very grateful,” summed up de Vera. “I’m just going to work hard for everything there is and for the future.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      3X3
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 WNBL aces make Philippines 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 WNBL aces make Philippines 5


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Women’s National Basketball League is throwing its all-out support to the upcoming campaign of Gilas Pilipinas women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mangliwan logs personal best, but is disqualified in Paralympic final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mangliwan logs personal best, but is disqualified in Paralympic final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino and USA's Isaiah Rigo were both disqualified from the competition due to "lane infringement" per Rule WPA 1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA ball clubs brace for tough grind in restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA ball clubs brace for tough grind in restart


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
While excited to return to action, PBA teams brace for the tough grind in a more challenging Philippine Cup semi-bubble tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Adelaide yesterday announced the decision effective immediately, prompting the squad to find a new chief tactician less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A fitting farewell
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
On the pilot episode of the daily online boxing show “Round By Round” (Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. on Facebook and 7 p.m. on YouTube), this writer led a lively discussion on what a fitting farewell appearance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Man United agrees to deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Man United agrees to deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
United's swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EJ Obiena finishes fifth in first tiff after Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EJ Obiena finishes fifth in first tiff after Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Obiena, who missed on bringing home a medal in the Tokyo Games early this month, attempted 5.62m but failed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine cadet chessers advance to quarterfinals of FIDE World tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine cadet chessers advance to quarterfinals of FIDE World tilt


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Kaye Lalaine Regidor and April Joy Claros stunned their fancied foes to advance to the quarterfinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pokemon Unite' goes mobile in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pokemon Unite' goes mobile in September


                              

                                                                  By Neil Paolo S. Gonzales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Players can now pre-order the game on both platforms through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WNBL all out in backing Gilas women in Asia Cup campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WNBL all out in backing Gilas women in Asia Cup campaign


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Women's National Basketball League is rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas women's campaign in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with