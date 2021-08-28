Hoops journeyman Leo de Vera joins Rain or Shine 3x3 squad

MANILA, Philippines — It’s 3x3 ball; PBA-style though.

And while it isn’t the main five-on-five PBA ball, Leo de Vera dreams of, he’ll take it. Heck, he’ll take anything.

Some people just go through life with an excellent attitude no matter how many curve balls life throws at them and De Vera is one of them.

After coming over from Los Angeles, California to play for the San Sebastian Stags as a one-and-done player with the goal of trying his luck in the PBA, he found himself ineligible even if he had a Philippine passport.

“I wasn’t able to have my complete recognition documentation after college so I couldn’t go to the D-League. So I had to sit out a year with no real competitive basketball,” recounted Leo.

Finally able to go to the PBA D-League, he suited up for Tanduay and Liver Marin where he displayed that high energy running and gunning and defending game that made him an instant star with San Sebastian.

That gave him the recognition and residency to apply for the 2015 PBA Draft where he was selected by the Mahindra Enforcers in the third round (second pick). A year later, he joined Purefoods as a practice player.

Unable to get into a stacked and loaded line-up, Leo moved to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League suiting up for the Bacoor City Strikers and Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines.

It was in 3x3 where de Vera found championship glory. He was with the Pasig City Grindhouse that was the Chooks to Go 3x3 champions in 2019. From there, he found himself called up by Rain or Shine’s 3x3 squad, Team Sista Super Stealers.

“I have no disappointments during my pro career run because my goal was to put on a professional jersey and step on to the floor as a professional to represent my family,” said De Vera. “It was also to see my name on the back of a professional basketball team’s jersey because you grow up watching all your basketball idols in the PBA and the NBA and you wear their jerseys.”

“And I got to make that dream come true. With all the hard work and dedication that I put into this, I am lucky and consider myself blessed. I am just grateful,” added Leo.

With the Team Sista gig, Leo is just happy to bring his experience. “It’s an honor to be back in the brother league of the PBA with coaches who drafted me from day one,” De Vera noted of the opportunity.

And he isn’t merely banking on that platform, De Vera is also working with a training program called Fil-Am Elite Basketball that is based in Lipa, Batangas.

“I can’t complain and am very grateful,” summed up de Vera. “I’m just going to work hard for everything there is and for the future.”