Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim (in red trunks) took a unanimous decision win against Bi Nguyen in her first fight in ONE Championship's women's atomweight division in ONE: Battleground III

MANILA, Philippines — New weight class, no problem for Team Lakay's rising female star Jenelyn Olsim.

Moving down from strawweight, Olsim put the stacked ONE Championship women's atomweight division with a rousing debut in the weight class against veteran Bi Nguyen in ONE: Battleground III.

A tape-delayed event aired on Friday, Olsim took a gutsy unanimous decision win against the 31-year-old to make her case in adding to the already impressive fighters in the division.

She also won the right to face the USA's Grace Cleveland in an alternate bout for the upcoming ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Olsim, 24, showed a diverse set of skills in her bout against Nguyen, needing to pull out all the shots with her striking, and ground game to subdue the Vietnamese-American fighter.

The Filipina even worked with the submission game in Round 1, catching Nguyen in various attempts — including a rarely-seen gogoplata submission.

It would be for naught, however, as Nguyen was able to slip out of harm's way with her defense.

In the second round, Olsim would release her striking prowess with a straight right that floored Nguyen with about three minutes left in the round.

Despite the Team Lakay star's efforts though, Nguyen would survive until the bell in the final round, and even looked to turn the tides in her favor with a solid takedown in the last few moments of the third round.

While also getting to convert on some ground and pound, Olsim was able to hold on to her control of the bout and get the nod of all three judges.

Olsim thus improves to 2-0 in ONE Championship.

She faces a quick turnaround though as she's slated to fight Cleveland next Friday, September 3 in ONE: Empower — the promotion's historic all-female fight card.