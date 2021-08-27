EJ Obiena finishes fifth in first tiff after Olympics

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Back after a brief break, EJ Obiena finished fifth in the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday (Early Friday, Manila time).

With an eye at nothing less than a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Obiena returned to action, battled rust like the rest of the field and managed to clear just 5.52 meters for joint fifth with French Ethan Cormont.

The 25-year-old Obiena, who missed on bringing home a medal in the Tokyo Games early this month, attempted 5.62m but failed in three attempts.

American Chris Nilsen, a silver medal winner in the Tokyo Olympics, topped the competition with a 5.82 right on his first attempt to capture the mint while another United States bet Sam Kendricks had an identical 5.82m but managed it on his second try to settle for the silver.

Interestingly, it was a strong finish for Kendricks after he missed seeing action in Tokyo for testing positive for COVID-19.

Russian Timur Morgunov wound up with the bronze with a 5.72m.

Obiena though was not the only who felt sluggish as Armand Duplantis, the reigning Olympic champion and world record-holder, likewise struggled and ended up at fourth with a 5.62m.

It was a far cry from Duplantis’ spectacular 6.02m in Tokyo.