Philippine cadet chessers advance to quarterfinals of FIDE World tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Kaye Lalaine Regidor and April Joy Claros stunned their fancied foes to advance to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships done online Thursday night.

Regidor checkmated eighth seed Mariia Dolinskaya of Russia twice to barge into the quarters of the girls’ Under-12 division while Claros needed to edge fourth pick Machteld van Foreest in the deciding Armageddon play to book her spot to the next phase of the girls’ U14 section.

Claros, whose coach is Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, won the first game of their two-game regulation play in 30 moves of an English Opening but faltered in the second in 50 moves of a Caro-kann encounter.

Not as fortunate were other Philippine entries Jersey Marticio, Chester Neil Reyes, Lexie Grace Hernandez, Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian and Wayne Ruiz, who were all shown the door following stinging round-of-16 setbacks.

Megan Althea Paragua, niece of Filipino Grandmaster Mark Paragua but representing the United States, likewise barge into the next round by eliminating France’s Emilie Alfano with a masterful checkmate in their Armageddon showdown.