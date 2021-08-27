








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
WNBL all out in backing Gilas women in Asia Cup campaign
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 1:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
WNBL all out in backing Gilas women in Asia Cup campaign
WNBL players Clare Castro (L), Khate Castillo (C), and Snow Penaranda are all part of the Gilas women's pool for the upcoming FIBA Women's Asia Cup
WNBL
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Women's National Basketball League is rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas women's campaign in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.



Three of the pioneer league's players, Pacific Water's Snow Penaranda, Paranaque's Clare Castro, and Glutagence's Khate Castillo are all part of the pool for the continental meet slated for September 27 to October 3 in Amman, Jordan.





The WNBL is thus delighted for their cagers and expressed unwavering support behind the national team's efforts.



"The entire WNBL Pilipinas family is so proud to have Snow Penaranda, Clare Clastro and Khat Castillo as part of the team that will represent the Philippines at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup next month," said Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal.



The inaugural professional season of the WNBL, the 2021 Pia Cayetano WNBL season, is currently on pause due to heightened quarantine restrictions in the country.



The Gilas troika though will still likely miss a few games in the WNBL as the national team is set to begin its bubble training at the end of the month at a yet to be announced venue.



Montreal, though, maintains that the WNBL remains supportive of its players in the Gilas fold.



"On a personal level, I couldn't be more excited to see our talented lady ballers to show what the Filipina is all about. Coming off Hidilyn Diaz's 'herstoric' moment at the Tokyo Olympics," said Montreal.



"I am hoping and praying that the ladies will have a successful showing at the FIBA Asia Cup. Laban Pilipinas," she addded.



Penaranda, Castro and Castillo will be joined in the Gilas pool with the likes of Gilas mainstays Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos.



Also among the cagers preparing for the continental tilt are young guns Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo.



Gilas women will be missing one of its key cogs in Jack Animam who is flying out to Serbia on Friday (US time) for her professional career.



This will be the Philippine team's first taste of action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adelaide yesterday announced the decision effective immediately, prompting the squad to find a new chief tactician less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny hints at rematch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny hints at rematch


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
It seems that retirement is far from Manny Pacquiao’s mind as the Filipino superstar hinted of a rematch with Cuban...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 So virtual Grand Chess Tour champ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So virtual Grand Chess Tour champ


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wesley So will tie reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen as the most titled player in the Grand Chess Tour.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
So set to tie Carlsen as most titled player in Grand Chess Tour


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
So, who was born and grew up in Cavite but rose to as high as No. 2 in the world when he migrated years ago to the US where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship postponed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian Women's Volleyball Championship postponed


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Set to be hosted by the Philippines, the tournament will now happen May next year as the country continues to grapple with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't-promised house and lots for Olympic medalists ready for occupancy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't-promised house and lots for Olympic medalists ready for occupancy


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Olympians also have house and lots under construction in Tagaytay City, while Diaz has a condominium in Eastwood.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerlifter seeking financial support for Sweden tilt in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerlifter seeking financial support for Sweden tilt in October


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This October, Joyce is aiming to continue to do so in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships that will be held in Halmstad,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ronaldo tipped to join Manchester City before transfer window shuts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo tipped to join Manchester City before transfer window shuts


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sky Sport Italia claimed the Portugal captain has even cleaned out his locker in the dressing room at Juventus and is reluctant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mbappe, in the final year of his contract, has already been starring for PSG this season and scored his first goal of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wheelchair racer Mangliwan books slot in 400M Final in Paralympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wheelchair racer Mangliwan books slot in 400M Final in Paralympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After finishing out of the Top 3 in Heat 1, which would have granted him an outright berth to the Final, Mangliwan managed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with