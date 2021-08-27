WNBL all out in backing Gilas women in Asia Cup campaign

WNBL players Clare Castro (L), Khate Castillo (C), and Snow Penaranda are all part of the Gilas women's pool for the upcoming FIBA Women's Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Women's National Basketball League is rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas women's campaign in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

Three of the pioneer league's players, Pacific Water's Snow Penaranda, Paranaque's Clare Castro, and Glutagence's Khate Castillo are all part of the pool for the continental meet slated for September 27 to October 3 in Amman, Jordan.

The WNBL is thus delighted for their cagers and expressed unwavering support behind the national team's efforts.

"The entire WNBL Pilipinas family is so proud to have Snow Penaranda, Clare Clastro and Khat Castillo as part of the team that will represent the Philippines at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup next month," said Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal.

The inaugural professional season of the WNBL, the 2021 Pia Cayetano WNBL season, is currently on pause due to heightened quarantine restrictions in the country.

The Gilas troika though will still likely miss a few games in the WNBL as the national team is set to begin its bubble training at the end of the month at a yet to be announced venue.

Montreal, though, maintains that the WNBL remains supportive of its players in the Gilas fold.

"On a personal level, I couldn't be more excited to see our talented lady ballers to show what the Filipina is all about. Coming off Hidilyn Diaz's 'herstoric' moment at the Tokyo Olympics," said Montreal.

"I am hoping and praying that the ladies will have a successful showing at the FIBA Asia Cup. Laban Pilipinas," she addded.

Penaranda, Castro and Castillo will be joined in the Gilas pool with the likes of Gilas mainstays Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos.

Also among the cagers preparing for the continental tilt are young guns Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo.

Gilas women will be missing one of its key cogs in Jack Animam who is flying out to Serbia on Friday (US time) for her professional career.

This will be the Philippine team's first taste of action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.